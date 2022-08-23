What was intended as a campaign for Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP turned out to be a blunder in prediction

The remark was made by Daniel Bwala, the spokesman of Atiku's presidential campaign council

Bwala on Monday, August 22, said the PDP is aware of the fact that it will not win the presidential election in 2023

The spokesman of Atiku Abubakar's presidential campaign, Daniel Bwala, has made a statement that has got a lot of political observers and commentators really wondering.

Bwala, a former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), during a Channels TV interview on Monday, August 22, responded to claims that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is feeling uneasy about the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

He noted that if there is any party that should be jittery over the election especially as it concerns competing with the APC, it is the Labour Party (LP).

But Bwala went on to say what came across as a blunder in prediction ahead of the general elections.

He said:

”Let me respond to the feeling of jittering. If there is anybody that should be jittery and competing with APC is probably Labour party, not PDP.

"Even PDP as a political party are acutely aware that they are not winning this electuon. You can see the way they go all out.”

