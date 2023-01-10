Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's health continues to dominate political discourse ahead of the 2023 presidential election

The APC presidential candidate has shown signs of uncoordination in several of his public appearances in recent times

A chieftain of the ruling party says there is no cause for alarm, noting that adults above 40 years, naturally have health challenges

FCT, Abuja - The Chief Whip of the Senate and former Abia state governor, Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu says the 2023 presidential candidate of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has no health problems as speculated by some media reports.

Kalu, 62, also stated that every Nigerian above 40 years old suffers from one form of health challenge or the other.

He said on Channels Television:

“His (Tinubu’s) health is very stable. No man above 40 is not sick. There is not one, no Nigerian above 40 that is not sick.”

The federal lawmaker also said some incoherent statements attributed to Tinubu at APC presidential rallies were forged by political opponents.

“These are things you people go to form on the internet. All these things can be forged by political opponents.”

Tinubu continues to suffer public gaffes during APC campaigns

Despite Kalu's comments, Tinubu continues to suffer glaring gaffes in his public appearances.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tinubu on Thursday, December 1, 2022 declared that 'high prices is here' while addressing the ruling party's supporters in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital.

The former Lagos state governor said:

“I bring you hope, that happiness is here, that high prices is here.”

2023: Everything about Bola Tinubu is controversial, says Dino Melaye

On his part, a spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council, Senator Dino Melaye, has claimed that everything surrounding Tinubu is controversial.

Melaye stated that this is contrary to the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, whose public profile is clean and in the public domain.

Speaking on Channels Television Politics Today on Thursday, December 1, 2022, Melaye claimed that the PDP presidential flag bearer has a verifiable historical background, unlike Tinubu.

