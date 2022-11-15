Tinubu suffered a gaffe at the APC presidential campaign flag-off in Jos, the Plateau state capital, on Tuesday, November 15

The former governor of Lagos, captured in a trending video, almost said "God bless PDP" before he corrected himself

The development is generating mixed reactions among Nigerians, especially those on social media

Jos, Plateau state - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, suffered a gaffe on Tuesday, November 15, while speaking at the flag-off of his campaign in Plateau state.

The rally was held at the Rwang Pam township stadium in Jos, the Plateau capital.

APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, at the party's campaign flag-off in Jos, Plateau state. Photo credit: @realSundayMoses

While concluding his speech, the former governor of Lagos state said:

“God bless PD…” and quickly corrected it to “God bless APC.”

“God bless PD… APC. God bless APC. APC. God bless APC. We will have the victory. God bless you,” he said.

See video below:

Reactions trail Tinubu's gaffe

Demola Badmus, @demood1st, said:

"Even Biden still suffer gaffes too..he ended defeating Donald Trump in any case."

Amechy Udeze, @amechyudeze, said:

"Ignoring these AGBADO RED FLAGS will be very disastrous. That's why he will not even enter the courtyard of power."

Samuel Unachukwu, @UnachukwuSamuel, said:

"This is why he doesn't attend town hall meetings."

APHIS ( Set Awon Emi Lokan), @apheees_ng, said:

"Lol. That's all what you can grab from his speech? Wonderful."

Lil.7, @LabiiYacmann, said:

"Don't know why some people have eyes but can't see......its a pity."

Lapshizu_Light, @LapshizuLight, said:

"From the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks....I see PDP-APC (PDAPC) merger just because of ObiDatti say #NoToTheEstablishment."

Prince Oyeyemi, @PrinceOyeyemii, said:

"I go still vote him...."

Wale. Akinola, @WaleAkinola11, said:

"It not gaffe then, allow Nigeria enjoy real democracy not rumors."

Olawale, @AkinAdejola, said:

"LOL. The PD...APC gaffe is good enough to make the news but not every other important things said?

"You people are very funny and I'm loving it. You go sha put picture of Tinubu for the office sha come next year. That is as sure as death."

