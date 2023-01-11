APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has vowed to turn around the economic fortune of Enugu state for a better

The presidential hopeful made the promise during his presidential campaign in the state on Wednesday

Tinubu also urged Nigerians to get their PVCs before the due date while noting that the people of Enugu are creative and innovative

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Enugu - Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flagbearer, has urged Nigerians to ensure they collect their permanent voter's card (PVC).

The presidential hopeful also spoke on the devolution of resources to the state, adding that will make Enugu state a regional hub for manufacturing.

Tinubu promises to make Enugu the economic hub of Nigeria Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu speaks on reviving the economic fortunes of Enugu

This was disclosed in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, January 11, and signed by Tunde Rahman, the head of Tinubu's media office.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to the statement, Tinubu, who was in Enugu state on Wednesday for his presidential campaign rally, said the state has what it takes to be the economic power hub of the country.

The former governor of Lagos state said the state not only has natural resources for economic growth but has a friendly climate for national prosperity.

Latest about Bola Tinubu, APC, Enugu, 2023 election, Southeast

The statement reads in part:

"Enugu is a richly endowed state with some of the most talented and able people you can find anywhere. You have an enlightened and progressive outlook. You are creative and inventive. You are not content with tomorrow being the same as yesterday."

The APC presidential candidate further noted that Enugu has the largest deposits of coal that can be used to fuel industries and light residential homes.

"Asiwaju has only one opponent": Presidency reveals how Tinubu will defeat Atiku, dismisses Obi, others

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidency has dismissed the claim that Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, has any chance in the 2023 presidential election.

Bashir Ahmad, President Muhammadu Buhari's special assistant on digital communication, said Bola Tinubu of the APC has only one opponent in the race judging by the limited crowd that attended Obi's rally in Anambra.

According to Ahmad, the only opponent of Tinubu is Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and the APC knows how to squarely defeat him in the poll.

Source: Legit.ng