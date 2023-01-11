the leadership of the ruling APC has urged the PDP flagbearer to come out clean with his real health status

In the buildup of the 2023 presidential election, Bola Tinubu maintained now is the time Atiku Abubakar should disclose his health status to Nigerians

Meanwhile, Atiku's campaign council while reacting to the report that he was flown abroad for treatment, revealed the PDP flagbearer traveled outside the shores of Nigeria on an invitation by the British government

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has hit at the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

In a fresh challenge, the former governor of Lagos state challenged Atiku to disclose his health status to Nigerians as well as his corrupt tendencies.

Tinubu urged Atiku to reveal his true health status to Nigerians. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Atiku's trip outside Nigerians raised questions, PDP clears the air

There were reports that Atiku was flown to the UK, for medical attention, but his handlers said the former vice-president was not ill but travelled out of the country on an invitation by the British government.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) denied media reports that its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar was flown to London, over health challenges.

Sen. Dino Melaye, the spokesperson and director, public affairs, PDP Presidential Campaign Management Committee, said this in a statement in Abuja.

“Disregard the lies of unrepentant liars. Atiku is 100 per cent fit and in super form health wise.

“The British Government invited the leading presidential candidate, Abubakar, just like they had invited Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi earlier,” Dino said.

Tinubu challenges Atiku over health status

But reacting, on Wednesday, January 11th, Tinubu in a statement sent to Legit.ng and signed by the director, media and publicity of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, insisted that Atiku was ill.

Tinubu said:

"It’s time for Atiku Abubakar, the 76 year-old presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party to come clean over two issues clouding his campaign: his health status and his scandalous confession of how he colluded with his former boss, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to fleece the Nigerian treasury, using the special purpose vehicles after he became Vice-President in 1999.

"If Atiku has some modicum of honour, he ought to have stepped down from the race that he is bound to lose again, following the release of his audio clip, in which he provides a vivid explanation into the modus operandi of his legendary corruption.

"So far, there has been no notable response from Atiku’s camp about the disturbing revelation, except for a futile attempt to disown the whistle blower, Michael Achimugu, a media consultant to Atiku."

Nigerians deserve to know the truth, Tinubu said

Tinubu continued:

"Nigerians are appalled that Atiku and PDP are so shameless that they have shrugged off the bombshell.

"We implore Nigerians, however, to hold Atiku to account over the shocking revelation by rejecting him at the polls in February."

Atiku is not talking about his health status, Tinubu, APC alleges

Speaking further, the ruling party's presidential candidate noted thus:

"Atiku is also not talking about his health status even when his hirelings daily make futile attempts to divert public attention to his main rival by cooking up lies upon lies. Whereas Atiku is the candidate that Nigerians should be sorely worried about. The lies of several years and the various diversionary tactics are no longer sustainable. Atiku's edifice of lies is about to crash on him. The PDP presidential candidate is certainly not okay, the papering efforts notwithstanding.

"Eyebrows were raised when Atiku did not return to the country after the December holidays to continue his lacklustre and faltering 5th campaign for Nigeria’s presidency. Amid the concern by political watchers that Atiku was missing from 21 December, 2022 on the field of electioneering campaign, came the story by the online platform Sahara Reporters that Atiku was flown to the UK from his usual home in Dubai to London for treatment.

"The story has not been vigorously denied."

APC leaks top details on Atiku's health status

Tinubu stated further that:

"We have it on good authority that Atiku indeed fell ill, while missing on the field. He was indeed in the UK for some medical help, though handlers camouflage that he was there on the invitation of some British officials at Whitehall, in a mimic of the earlier visit of the APC rival, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"Despite the efforts by his handlers to showcase Atiku as healthy and physically fit to endure the rigours of the presidential campaign, pictures from rallies have belied this. Campaign pictures sometimes showed him being helped to descend steps at stadia. Sometimes, he walked with apparent handicap, dragging his feet.

"The irrefutable insight into Atiku’s health status was the revelation by his divorced wife, Jennifer Douglas last year that Atiku was admitted to a German hospital for operation, amid their bitter divorce.

"In a viral letter published February 2022, Jennifer quoted Atiku’s self admission that he was in Germany for medicals, which explained why he was unable to retrieve his belongings from a Dubai house that Jennifer had taken over.

“I hear you have moved to Dubai to take over the house. I am still in Germany for my medicals.* Make sure all my properties including (redacted) are intact so I can collect all my properties. I wish you well’”, Jennifer quoted Atiku as saying.

She then responded to him: “ Excellency, I am left with no other option as we need to get on with our lives amicably. I hope your medicals are coming up good. I wish you well too’.

"A man who wants to rule Nigeria and wants Nigerians to repose some trust in him must immediately and honestly address these twin issues: his health and his legendary corruption."

Again Governor Wike breathes fire, explains why he is angry with Atiku, PDP

In another development, the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has said that he is disappointed with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Sun reports that Wike while speaking when a letter of award was presented to him by the management team of the publishing company said the primary that produced the presidential candidate of the PDP was fraudulent.

Wike said also noted that if not for the love he has for his party, he would have taken legal steps to challenge the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP in court.

