Titi Abubakar, the wife of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has suffered a serious gaffe ahead of the 2023 elections

Ms Abubakar in a viral video mistakenly told Nigerians to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming presidential polls

The video has sparked heated reactions online as Festus Keyamo, spokesperson for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, admitted it was a slip of the tongue

Titi Abubakar, the wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, made a blunder as she called on Nigerians to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, Ms Abubakar while condemning the APC for failing to fulfil its promises to Nigerians made a gaffe as she mistakenly told Nigerians to vote for the ruling party against her husband's PDP.

She spoke:

“By the 25th of February, everybody should come, if you have not collected your PVC, go and collect your PVC… we should vote APC; APC promised to do so many things for the country but we can see ourselves now the way we are.”

Festus Keyamo, Adamu Garba, others react

Reacting to the video, the spokesperson for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, said the statement by the wife of the PDP presidential flag-bearer is a slip of tongue.

He said:

"Wife to Atiku, Titi Abubakar, has just urged Nigerians to vote APC on February 25th next year. In all honesty, this is obviously a slip of tongue, but we hold the view that it is unreasonable to make a mountain out of such molehills, especially when you quickly correct yourself!"

Adamu Garba, an APC chieftain, also said:

"A big thank you to our dear mother, Mama Titi Atiku Abubakar for endorsing the APC, despite your husband & our father, Atiku running under PDP

"We know you are just and fair. We are sure you understand that Bola Tinubu is much more competent than Atiku. Your act is very patriotic."

Sage_007, @Patriotpsi, said:

"As a country and people can we emphatically convinced ourselves these are the very best among us or we are constraints to the five fingers of a leprous hand? Nigeria can be great but potential is nothing, we need a Kagame, a leader by example."

AJE, @Riddwane, said:

"Out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaketh. Titi Atiku Abubakar for BAT."

Sam, @haryour_samuel, said:

"These pple are confused, cus they're basically in both party, they've spent too much time in both parties not to misplace their current party name to either of the two.....

"PDAPC ~ BAT

"APPDP ~ ATIKU are same.

"BAT case is kind of diff tho, don't think he has ever left APC..."

Tinubu suffers gaffe in Jos, says ‘God bless PD… APC’

In a related development, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, suffered a gaffe on Tuesday, November 15, while speaking at the flag-off of his campaign in Plateau state.

While concluding his speech, the former governor of Lagos state said:

“God bless PD…” and quickly corrected it to “God bless APC.”

Source: Legit.ng