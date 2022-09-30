Vice President Yemi Osinbajo finally gave his take on expectations for the 2023 general elections; what he said made headlines across platforms in mainstream Nigerian news media over the week.

Finally, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Speaks on 2023 Elections, Shares Stunning Revelations

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has urged Nigerians to be optimistic about the 2023 general elections.

VP Osinbajo's take on the 2023 general elections made headlines in Nigerian news media

Osinbajo noted that the coming elections would usher in a new Nigeria where justice and equity will prevail.

Rotimi Fashakin: Huge Tragedy as President Buhari’s Ally Dies in UK

A former Executive Director of Operations of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Engr. Rotimi Fashakin is dead.

Fashakin died while studying law in the United Kingdom.

2023: Big Loss for APC, Tinubu as Powerful Chieftain Dumps Ruling Party, Pledges Loyalty to PDP

Amid the crisis rocking the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Presidential Campaign list, a chieftain of the ruling party in Rivers state has decided to leave the party.

The APC stalwart and former Caretaker Chairman of Asari-Toru Local Government Area, Hon. Ibinabo Dawari has dumped the All Progressive Congress, pledging total loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Queen Elizabeth II’s List of Properties King Charles Inherited Revealed as She is Laid to Rest

The United Kingdom's longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Thursday, 8, 2022. She was popularly called zest for life.

As one of the country's wealthiest women, she inherited palaces, crown jewels, and estates.

Economist Intelligence Unit Predicts Winner of Nigeria's 2023 Presidential Election

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), will win the 2023 presidential election, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has predicted in a new country report.

The research and analysis division of The Economist magazine stated the chances of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, have been significantly reduced by the internal crisis in the opposition party.

Atiku Speaks after Wike's Outburst, Reveals How PDP Will Win in 2023

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, says the crisis currently rocking the main opposition party is a family feud which will be resolved soon.

The former vice president said this while speaking at the 35th-anniversary celebration of Akwa Ibom state held at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Friday, September 23.

2023: Isaac Balami Dumps APC, Sells Off Airlines, Joins 'Obidient' Movement

Foremost Nigerian youth leader and aviation expert, Comrade Isaac Balami has dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the Labour Party, LP.

Balami who played a prominent role in the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 when he mobilized northern youths across the region, disclosed this in a statement he tagged "My Critical Junction.”

