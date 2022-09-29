Governor Nyesom Wike has moved past the crisis rocking the opposition PDP and is doing so much in the polity

The Rivers state governor has been lauded for his huge contribution to the Body of Benchers Complex in Abuja

The Chairman Body of Benchers Chief Wole Olanipekun disclosed that Wike contributed the sum of N500 Million to the project which was launched by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, September 29

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, September 29, commissions the Body of Benchers Complex in Abuja.

His aide, Buhari Sallau made this known through a post shared on his Facebook page accompanied by pictures.

Wole Olanipekun says Governor Nyesom Wike donated N500 Million to Body of Benchers Complex, in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Olukayode Ariwoola also graced the event which had in attendance notable leaders in the country, serving ministers, judges, and lawyers to mention but a few.

