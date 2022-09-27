Former Arewa youth president, Isaac Balami has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress for Labour Party

Speaking on his decision, Balami sai at this critical junction of our national life, the APC is not an option

The Borno-born politician and former APC youth leader also sold off his aircraft hanger recently in the aviation sector

FCT, Abuja - Foremost Nigerian youth leader and aviation expert, Comrade Isaac Balami has dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the Labour Party, LP.

Balami who played a prominent role in the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 when he mobilized northern youths across the region, disclosed this in a statement he tagged "My Critical Junction.”

The former spokesperson of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers said he was dumping the APC and joining the Obi-Datti movement because he shares in the pains of Nigerians, especially the Christians over the inequality and injustice they have witnessed under the APC.

Balami poses for a photo with Peter Obi after joining the 'Obidient' Movement. Photo credit: @balamiisaac

Source: Twitter

The erstwhile Chairman/CEO, 7STAR Hangar/Airlines hammered on the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket decision as one of the major reasons he had decided to dump the party.

He said:

“Looking back, northern Muslims in Nigeria have for the past 24 years enjoyed and benefited hugely from the two highest positions being either the president or the vice president, with the full support of northern Christians.

“It is, therefore, unreasonable and unjust that when an opportunity for a northern Christian to be given a chance, presented itself in the form of a running mate to the APC flag bearer, such a rare opportunity to reciprocate and heal open wounds, was missed in favor of disregard for the regional and nationwide unity we have continued to preach and demonstrate in our ways.

“To reconfirm my sanity, I had to evaluate to see if there was a qualified, fit and suitable northern Christian with the right political carriage and gravitas to assume the position of the vice presidential candidate for the APC or not and of course, there are far more than one could imagine.”

Speaking on why this decision is imperative at this point, he said:

“But There comes a junction, a critical Junction, in the life of everyone when the sternest of decisions become unavoidably compelling and incontrovertible! This is the point in time when men choose the critical right and stick to it no matter the cost.

“As a foremost youth, a leading light amongst my peers, and a significant actor in one of Nigeria’s most respectable industries and economic sectors, I have to this day exhibited the highest and most profound regard for the careful balance by which our society has operated.”

