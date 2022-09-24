PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar is confident of the party's victory in 2023 despite the lingering internal crisis

Atiku said the crisis rocking the lead opposition party is a family feud which will be resolved soon

The former vice president made the statement at Akwa Ibom on Friday, September 23, following Governor Wike's explosive press briefing

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, says the crisis currently rocking the main opposition party is a family feud which will be resolved soon.

The former vice president said this while speaking at the 35th-anniversary celebration of Akwa Ibom state held at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Friday, September 23, The Punch reported.

PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is confident that the crisis in the party will not affect his winning chances in 2023. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

He described what is going on in PDP as a political disagreement and not a war of attrition.

Legit.ng gathers that the PDP presidential candidate was represented at the event by the governor of Sokoto state, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal.

PDP will come out stronger and win 2023 elections

Speaking further, Atiku said the opposition party will come out of the crisis stronger and better positioned to win the 2023 elections.

According to him, the PDP will remain strong and grow continuously to win the 2023 presidential election.

His words:

“Yes, we must acknowledge that we are having internal family issues, but be rest assured that we are not involved or engaged in the war of attrition.

"It is a political disagreement and very soon, all of that will be resolved and the PDP will continue to remain strong, and grow until we win the election, by the grace of God, come February 2023."

Atiku also urged the people of Akwa Ibom state to remain steadfast in support of the party and be hopeful that the PDP will take over power at the centre in 2023.

Legit.ng notes that Atiku's statement follows Governor Nyesom Wike's explosive press briefing on Friday wherein he made serious allegations against the PDP presidential candidate, the party's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and other stakeholders.

Wike reveals how Ayu worked against his emergence as PDP presidential candidate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Wike alleged that Ayu worked against his emergence as the presidential candidate of the party.

The Rivers state governor alleged that Ayu called many presidential aspirants to withdraw for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who eventually won the PDP's ticket.

He mentioned some of those contacted to withdraw for Atiku as Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed, his Sokoto counterpart Aminu Tambuwal and former Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Source: Legit.ng