The former Executive Director of Operations at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Rotimi Fashakin, is dead

Fashakin, who served as NIMASA’s ED from 2016 to March 2020, died on Saturday evening in the United Kingdom

The deceased's close associate, Eyitayo Ajayi also confirmed his death on his Facebook page on Sunday, September 25

An emerging report by Daily Trust has it that a former Executive Director of Operations of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Engr. Rotimi Fashakin is dead.

Fashakin died while studying law in the United Kingdom.

APC chieftain and ex-NIMASA boss, Rotimi Fashakin, is dead. Photo credit: Rotimi Fashakin

Source: Facebook

Fashakin's political journey before his demise

Also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the deceased was a spokesman of the now defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

The CPC later merged with the Action Congress of Nigeria and the All Nigeria Peoples Party to form the APC.

Furthermore, he served as NIMASA’s Executive Director from 2016 to March 2020, however, died suddenly on Saturday evening in London.

Fashakin died while studying law

Until his death, Fashakin, a law student at the University of Buckingham was billed to graduate in December 2022.

The deceased was a graduate of the then University of Ife, now known as Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State where he bagged a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

Fashakin's close ally reacts

His close ally, Eyitayo Ajayi also confirmed his demise via a post on his Facebook page.

He wrote:

“I lost my brother Engr Rotimi Fashakin last night. I pray God to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Sahara Reporters described the deceased as President Muhammadu Buhari's ally.

The late Fashakin is survived by his wife, Olubusola and children.

