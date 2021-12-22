Kountry Wayne’s biography: age, brothers, partner, kids, net worth

Who is Kountry Wayne? Wayne Colley, famously known as King Kountry Wayne, is an American comedian, social media influencer, and actor. He is most recognised for his comedic videos uploaded on his Instagram and YouTube.

The comedian in a shiny black suit. Photo: Kountry Wayne

Source: Facebook

Comedian Kountry Wayne has committed to creating short comedy skits and posting them daily on his channel for over a year now.

Profile summary

Real name: Wayne Colley

Wayne Colley Nickname: Kountry Wayne

Kountry Wayne Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 9 December 1987

9 December 1987 Age: 34 years (as of 2021)

34 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Waynesboro, Georgia, United States

Waynesboro, Georgia, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, US

Los Angeles, California, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'11''

5'11'' Height in centimetres : 180

: 180 Weight in pounds: 174

174 Weight in kilograms: 79

79 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Siblings: 4

4 Relationship status: Separated

Separated Ex-wife: Genna Colley

Genna Colley Children: 10

10 Education: Jenkins Country High School

Jenkins Country High School Profession: Comedian, actor, social media influencer

Comedian, actor, social media influencer Net worth: $2 million

$2 million Instagram: @kountrywayne

@kountrywayne Facebook: Kountry Wayne

Kountry Wayne's bio

Where is Kountry Wayne from? He was born and raised in Waynesboro, Georgia, USA, with his four brothers. Kountry Wayne's brothers' names are Crenshaw Coley, Prince Tay, QB, and D'Arby.

He graduated from Jenkins County High School.

How old is Kountry Wayne?

The YouTuber was born on 9 December, 1987. Therefore, as of 2021, Kountry Wayne's age is 34 years. His birth sign is Sagittarius.

What made Kountry famous?

Comedian performs onstage during "In Real Life" comedy tour at State Farm Arena on 7 May 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

The renowned comedian is famous for his viral short comedy videos on Instagram, where he boasts of a considerable fan base. Today, DeWayne Colley's Instagram account has approximately 3.2 million and 2490 posts.

Aside from Instagram, the social media star is popularly known on YouTube. He has a self-titled YouTube channel created in 2019, on which he frequently uploads his comedy skits. Since debuting on the platform, he has garnered over 458 thousand subscribers with over 163 million views.

He is also popular and available on Facebook under his stage name. He often shares photos of himself, his kids, siblings and funny videos with his colleagues on the platform, which has 7 million followers.

Furthermore, the comedian and social media personality has appeared on screen. Below are the movies and TV shows the actor has been featured in:

2020: Holiday Heartbreak as Wild Bill

as Wild Bill 2017: The Turn around as Kevin Evans

as Kevin Evans 2016: Brazilian Wavy as Man in Barbershop

Who is Kountry Wayne's wife?

Is Kountry Wayne married? No, the Instagram star is currently single as of 2021. He was previously married to Gena Colley, an actress and model. The two tied the knot in 2017 but separated around 2018. They have two kids together.

The comedian has also dated Jessica Moore, also known as Jess Hilarious, in 2019; however, they broke up shortly. Kountry Wayne's former girlfriend is a comedian and actress best known for her appearance on MTV's Wild N' Out Season 9.

Kountry Wayne's kids

Wayne had his first child at the age of 17. As of 2021, the American YouTuber has ten children altogether. Kountry Wayne's oldest son, Tony Colley, who he bore with his high school girlfriend, is 16 years old.

His other children are between ages 3 and 16 years old, and while their father is a prominent personality, only five of them are well-known. Temar, Tony, Christina, and Honest Colley are their names.

The internet star with his children. Photo: @kountrywayne

Source: Instagram

What are Kountry Wayne's height and weight?

The online celebrity is 5 feet and 11 inches (180 cm) tall and he weighs around 174 pounds (79 kg). He has black hair and eyes.

What is Kountry Wayne's net worth?

How much is Kountry Wayne worth? There are no verified sources to ascertain his exact net worth. However, according to ExactNetWorth, the actor's net worth is alleged to be around $2 million.

How much does Kountry Wayne make in a month? The star has not revealed his monthly income, although some sources report his monthly earnings to be over $10k.

Where is Kountry Wayne's house?

He owns a fully furnished house, which he revealed to his children in a video tilted Kountry Wayne Surprises his 09 children with full house tour.

Kountry Wayne is a multi-talented comedian, social media Influencer, actor and father who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry.

