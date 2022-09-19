World leaders have gathered in the United Kingdom to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II at the Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19

The Queen reigned for 7 decades before she passed away on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96, becoming the longest reigning monarch in the British history

However, the late Queen left some mouth-opening properties for her successor, King Charles III, to inherit, some of which included Queen Victoria's wedding gown

The United Kingdom's longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Thursday, 8, 2022. She was popularly called zest for life.

As one of the country's wealthiest women, she inherited palaces, crown jewels and estates, BBC Pidgin reported.

The 96-year-old Queen also owned some unique and unexpected things. All of them became the new properties of King Charles.

The new king inherited the family inheritance that the Queen inherited. This included Queen Victoria's wedding gown.

According to Sir Norman Hartnell in an interview with New York Times in 1953 cited by the BBC Pidgin, the Queen and the Queen's mother are not ready to be fashion setters, noting that such is for people who have less important work to do.

On other properties, such as Dolphins and Swans, by law in the UK, all white mute swans without ownership marks in England and Wales belong to the monarch.

Below is the list of the properties:

Dresses

Handbags

Swans and Dolphins

Horses

Cars

Land Holding

Family Inheritance, such as Queen Victoria's wedding gown and the full body armour of Henry VIII.

Jewels, including diamonds and precious stones.

Source: Legit.ng