There is crisis in the camp of the two major political parties in Nigeria, the APC and the opposition PDP

In fact, the development has led to cross carpeting of major party stakeholders, from the PDP to the APC and vice versa

A few months before the 2023 general elections, an APC chieftain, Hon. Ibinabo Dawari has dumped the ruling party and for the PDP in Rivers

Amid the crisis rocking the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Presidential Campaign list, a chieftain of the ruling party in Rivers state has decided to leave the party.

The APC stalwart and former Caretaker Chairman of Asari-Toru Local Government Area, Hon. Ibinabo Dawari has dumped the All Progressive Congress, pledging total loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Hon. Ibinabo Dawari dumps APC, pledges loyalty to PDP. Photo credit: Rivers Mirror

Source: Facebook

Hon. Ibinabo Dawari gives reason

Hon. Dawari, who was an ally to the former Chairman of Council, Hon. Ojukaye Amachree, said his decision to move was borne out of the desire to work assiduously for the PDP in the state, Rivers Mirror report confirmed.

The lawmaker, therefore maintained that he would work to ensure the victory of the PDP governorship candidate, Sir. SIM Fubara and other candidates of the Party in the LGA.

Hon. Ibinabo Dawari was given an official welcome into the PDP

Receiving the erstwhile CTC Chairman at the Council's Secretariat in Buguma City, Hon. Onengiyeofori George assured him of equal treatment and hailed his courage and decision to leave the opposition Party in Rivers State.

Hon. George said the PDP having worked and still delivering democratic dividends for the people, is expected to have a landslide victory in the governorship, senatorial and other elections in the State.

Source: Legit.ng