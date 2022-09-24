The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed some notable Nollywood actors as members of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential campaign council who are expected to garner support for him ahead of 2023.

One of the outstanding personalities from the entertainment industry is Zack Orji who has been appointed as director of performing arts (PFA). Orji is to work in the southeast zone.

Another Nollywood star who made the list is Foluke Daramola appointed as a media assistant for Lagos.

Interestingly, Foluke's husband, Kayode Ezekiel Salako, happens to be the chairman of the Labour Party in Lagos.

Salako is a former chieftain of the APC but later he defected to the Labour Party.

Also, Jide Kosoko, a famous veteran, was named the Lagos secretary.

Others are Saheed Balogun, Gentle Jack, Benedict Johnson, Bimbo Akintola, Fathia Williams, and a host of others in the industry.

In all, there are 24 Nigerian actors appointed as members of the council's performing arts directorate.

See the full list below:

