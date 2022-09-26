Nigerians have been urged to vote right and be hopeful, in the forthcoming general elections, come 2023

These were the words of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the 62nd Independent anniversary service held in Abuja on Sunday

Meanwhile, the former presidential candidate maintained that next year's poll would present to Nigerians lots of opportunities and peace would

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has urged Nigerians to be optimistic about the 2023 general elections.

Osinbajo noted that the coming elections would usher in a new Nigeria where justice and equity will prevail, Vanguard reported.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo urges Nigerians to be hopeful, ahead of the 2023 elections. Photo credit: Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Osinbajo speaks on the blessings that await Nigeria in 2023

The VP spoke on Sunday, September 25, at the 62nd Independent anniversary service held at National Christian Centre Abuja.

He said Nigerians may be facing many challenges presently but affirmed that the coming election would usher in a nation of law, prosperity and equity and lots of opportunities for the citizenry.

His words:

"We are celebrating Nigerian people wherever they are. Nigeria will be more fruitful and a blessed nation, Nigeria will be better, greater and stronger day by day, and Nigeria will be more peaceful.

"The future of Nigeria will be far more glorious, more prosperous and peaceful than her past.’’

CAN president counsels Nigeria on 2023 polls

Earlier, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, at the event, said 2023 presents a unique opportunity for the Nigerian people to make the right choice of leadership.

He charged the electorates to resist any form of inducement and vote for the right leadership that would serve the interest of the people.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

Paul Agowa said:

"I absolutely agree with you sir, but that can only happen with OBIDATTi in power."

Lina Frederick-o wrote:

"Too dull for my liking. He reminds me of Goodluck Jonathan."

Eagle Race Collin noted:

"If APC mean well for Nigerians. They would have brought in this man. Eight years as a vice president is enough qualification."

Sunday SO Elusive Ezekiel stated:

"That Is Peter Obi's slogan - the vice president seems to key into the ObiDatti's vision for a new Nigeria."

Kommander Jehoshua noted:

"Amen "

Johnmark Alekeozo said:

"Wow. PYO is keying in to the New Nigeria project. Be Obidient and Yuseful."

Eagle Race Collin noted:

"Well said sir."

