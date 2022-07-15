Stories that pervaded mainstream Nigerian news media are those about Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's running mate and the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s decision to go ahead with the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Trouble for Tinubu, Atiku as Imam Campaigns for Another Presidential Candidate at Eid Prayer in Northern State

Sheikh Muhammad Aminuddeen, the Chief Imam of Daawah Jumuat Mosque, Kano, had reportedly urged Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), to pursue his ambition with vigour.

Newspaper Review: Tinubu's Running Mate, Can of Worms for APC

Delivering the Eid-El-Kabir sermon to thousands of worshippers, including Kwankwaso on Saturday, July 9, the Imam said the former governor of Kano state “has all the qualities to lead Nigeria and has outshone presidential candidates of the APC and PDP.”

2023: It’s All Over for Tinubu, Atiku As New Presidential Election Prediction Emerges

A popular political economist and former presidential candidate, Professor Pat Utomi, has made a woeful prediction for Asiwaju ABola Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Utomi, who spoke with journalists on Tuesday, July 12, expressed certainty that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), will defeat Atiku and Tinubu.

2023: Tinubu Reportedly Picks Muslim Running Mate, CAN Reacts

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has finally agreed to pick a Muslim running mate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, made this disclosure on Friday, July 8, during the Eid-El-Kabir celebration in the state.

2023: Osinbajo Clashes With APC, Tinubu Over Muslim-Muslim Ticket

Following Bola Tinubu's decision to pick a Muslim running mate, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is said to have warned that such an adoption would not augur well both for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the nation.

An informed source disclosed that Osinbajo expressed a serious objection to the adoption of a Muslim-Muslim ticket by the ruling party.

Peter Obi: Mass Defection Hits APC, PDP As Members Move to Labour Party

Emerging reports have confirmed a series of mass defections with the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia state.

This latest development was made known by the Labour Party chairman in Abia state, Mr Ceekay Igara, on Wednesday, July 6.

Ganduje Leaks Tinubu’s Secret About Choice of Running Mate

In what can be described as stunning, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress Party (APC), has reportedly agreed to pick a Muslim vice presidential candidate.

This was disclosed by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state during a gathering of about 100 clerics at the state Government House as part of activities to mark Eid El Kabir, Ganduje said Tinubu was advised to pick a Muslim running mate.

2023: Photos of Tinubu’s Customized Phones Surface on Social Media

Photos of a customized mobile phone with photos of Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) logo have surfaced on social media ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Pictures and videos of the phone have been shared on Twitter by many Nigerians.

