The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said it will not support the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu, if he picks a Muslim running mate

Elder Biodun Sanyaolu, Assistant General Secretary, CAN, said the religious body will also not support any Christian presidential candidate who picks a fellow Christian as running mate

Meanwhile, the governor of Kano state said Tinubu has agreed to pick a Muslim running mate as he seeks to succeed Buhari in 2023

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has finally agreed to pick a Muslim running mate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, made this disclosure on Friday, July 8, during the Eid-El-Kabir celebration in the state, Daily Independent reported.

Tinubu had picked Alhaji Kabir Ibrahim Masari, a Katsina politician, as a placeholder in order to meet up with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deadline.

Ganduje while speaking with about 100 clerics at the state Government House as part of activities to mark the Sallah festival said Tinubu was advised to pick a Muslim running mate.

“We have advised him to pick a Muslim deputy and he has agreed. A Muslim-Muslim ticket is a reality. It is not something new in Nigeria," the Kano governor said.

He also asked the clerics to pray for Tinubu to emerge as Nigeria’s president come 2023.

Muslim running mate: CAN reacts

Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has reiterated its resolve not to support the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu, in the 2023 general poll as strong indications emerged he would pick a Muslim running mate, Vanguard reported.

The newspaper noted that CAN made the resolution as strong northern stakeholders "have settled to pick a unanimous particular person, likely to be a Muslim to be officially announced soon."

Reacting to the Muslim-Muslim ticket, Elder Biodun Sanyaolu, Assistant General Secretary, CAN, condemned the act, saying the move would not be supported by members.

On whether Tinubu has reached out to the association, Sanyaolu:

“Not yet, CAN has made it’s position known that Muslim-Muslim ticket will not be supported even Christian-Christian ticket either.

“It is not about Muslim-Muslim ticket or Christian-Christian ticket it is the mistrust existing in us for the last seven years which have been so terrible even with Nigeria inter-Religious Council, NIREC.

“All we are saying and want is the leader that will do well to everyone, irrespective of class, religion, s*ex, region, colour, among others.

“All we are craving for is a leader that will be fair to all Christians, Muslims and even traditionalists. Poverty doesn’t know religion.

“If there is a bomb blast it will kill whoever on its way not minding religion. We want good leadership that will be fair to all and good governance in Nigeria.”

We will welcome Tinubu if he comes to us, says Sanyaolu

Speaking on whether the association will listen to APC when campaign starts, Sanyaolu said:

“If he comes, we will welcome him and take a look at what they have for Nigerians and the public.”

Wait for Tinubu to announce his plans, says media aide

Reacting to the the Muslim-Muslim ticket, media aide to Tinubu, Tunde Ramon, simply said Nigerians should wait for his principal to announce his plans.

"What if he opts for Muslim-Christian ticket in the end?

“He is a God fearing man and detribalised Nigerian, he will be fair to all, there is no cause for the alarm," he said.

2023 presidency: I’m still searching for my running mate, Tinubu declares

Meanwhile, despite submitting a name to INEC, Tinubu earlier revealed that he was still searching for his running mate.

He made this known in Abuja while delivering his keynote address at the 60th birthday celebration of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila.

The presidential candidate also heaped praises on the speaker for his contributions to his political ambition of becoming Nigeria’s president.

