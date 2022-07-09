It appears religious leaders are now getting actively involved in partisan politics ahead of the 2023 general election

At the Eid prayer in Kano on Saturday, July 9, the Chief Imam of Daawah Jumuat Mosque, Kano, Sheikh Muhammad Aminuddeen, threw his weight behind Rabiu Kwankwaso

The cleric said the presidential of the NNPP has all the qualities to lead Nigeria and has outshone the APC and PDP presidential candidates

Kano - Sheikh Muhammad Aminuddeen, the Chief Imam of Daawah Jumuat Mosque, Kano, has reportedly urged Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), to pursue his ambition with vigour.

Delivering the Eid-El-Kabir sermon to thousands of worshippers, including Kwankwaso on Saturday, July 9, the Imam said the former governor of Kano state “has all the qualities to lead Nigeria and has outshone presidential candidates of the APC and PDP.”

Sheikh Muhammad Aminuddeen, the Chief Imam of Daawah Jumuat Mosque, Kano, campaigns for Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the NNPP at Eid prayer in Kano. Photo credit: @SaifullahiHon

Source: Twitter

Daily Nigerian reported that Sheikh Aminuddeen noted that Senator Kwankwaso “is very passionate about Nigeria’s developments”.

He prayed to Allah to salvage Nigeria from the current security challenges and guide President Muhammadu Buhari to lead the country successfully.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The prayer was also attended by the NNPP Gubernatorial candidate in Kano Abba Kabir Yusuf and his running mate Comrade Aminu Abdussalam, among other dignitaries.

Legit.ng gathers that the Chief Imam is the son of late Sheikh Aminuddeen Abubakar, a popular Islamic cleric in Kano and founder of Daawah Group of Nigeria.

Peter Obi: Kwankwaso reveals why Labour Party can’t win 2023 poll

In another report, Senator Kwankwaso on Sunday, July 3, told journalists that the Labour Party (LP) does not have what it takes to emerge victorious in the 2023 elections.

Giving his reason for this position, Kwankwaso noted that most of the persons throwing their weight behind the LP's candidate, Peter Obi, are from the southeast, which is just one geopolitical zone in the country.

The former Kano governor stated that to win a presidential election, a given candidate needs the support and votes of persons from most parts of Nigeria, a fact which he said the constitution is very intentional about.

Source: Legit.ng