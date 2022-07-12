The adoption of a Muslim-Muslim ticket by the presidential flagbearer of the APC has ignited a new wave of tension in the party

The move by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is said to have irked Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo

The vice president is known to have always been a vocal voice against same ticket even as far back as 2014

FCT, Abuja - Following Bola Tinubu's decision to pick a Muslim running mate, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is said to have warned that such an adoption would not augur well both for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the nation.

An informed source in the Presidency disclosed that Osinbajo expressed a serious objection to the adoption of a Muslim-Muslim ticket by the ruling party.

VP Osinbajo has been an advocate of religious balance at the federal level since 2014. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The source said:

“Prof. Osinbajo is opposed to this thing announced on Sunday, and his objections are well known both to the party and even the flagbearer himself.”

The source disclosed that the vice president had opposed a Muslim-Muslim ticket in 2014, even before what later turned out as his own eventual nomination, and he still holds the same views till this moment.

The vice president was reportedly quoted to have said:

“Anything short of a balanced ticket would create needless tension and further aggravate some of the country’s already sore fault-lines.”

Already, there are fresh talks of political realignments of the vice president's camp with the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Both camps are said to be discussing on what is seen as an opportunity to offer a credible and faith-balanced option in next year's presidential election.

Another source said a meeting to explore such a possibility is now in the works.

Also, Christian leaders including major denomination heads are now said to be considering reaching out to eminent Nigerians, a former president and even top party chieftains across some of the leading political parties in the country on the need to offer the Nigerian electorate another option which does not relegate any religion to second class.

Another source said:

“APC may have shot itself on the foot with this kind of ticket, and the tensions going on in the party and the country since the announcement was made is a bad thing.”

