Governor Sanwo-Olu approved a N50,000 wage for Lagos State civil servants amidst rising living costs

Sanwo-Olu explained that the award aims to support workers during economic challenges, effective for May 2026

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor emphasised the critical role of workers in Lagos' development and announced ongoing infrastructure expansions

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ikeja, Lagos State - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has approved a N50,000 wage for civil servants in the state.

Legit.ng reports that Sanwo-Olu's administration started paying wage awards of N35,000 to workers in the state since January, 2025.

Sanwo-Olu said the latest award would apply for May as part of efforts to cushion the impact of the rising cost of living.

The deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, who represented Sanwo-Olu, announced the award on Friday, May 1, 2026, during the International Workers’ Day celebration held at Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

As reported by The Punch, the governor described the workers as critical to the growth of Lagos State.

“For the month of May, Lagos State Government has approved an additional N50,000 for all workers.

“We are aware of prevailing economic challenges, including increasing fuel prices and global pressure. This decision is to support our workforce during this period.”

Sanwo-Olu commended workers for their contributions to the state’s development.

The governor said the workers’ sense of duty is the reason Lagos continues to stand strong.

“Lagos is not great because of its government. “It is great because of its workers – teachers, healthcare personnel, artisans, and civil servants – who keep the system functioning.”

He said Lagos State’s rent-to-own scheme required only a five per cent down payment, with repayment structured to ensure affordability.

Speaking further, he said the state had continued to expand its rail infrastructure to ease movement and improve productivity.

Governor Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the government had sustained pension payments to retirees and would continue to prioritise their welfare.

He also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to dialogue with organised labour.

Wage Award: Federal workers get credit alerts

Recall that federal workers started receiving credit alerts of the wage award arrears, in fulfilment of the promise the government made on Workers' Day.

This payment is expected to significantly help the federal workers cushion the harsh economic impact of food inflation and high energy costs.

The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation has confirmed that payments have started and disclosed how the rest of the instalments will be paid.

Nigerian governor approves minimum wage for workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Gombe state governor approved full implementation of the national minimum wage for local government workers across the state.

The Head of the State Civil Service confirmed that outstanding arrears had been cleared across councils, education authorities, and health workers.

He stated that the implementation was expected to improve morale and strengthen service delivery at the grassroots level.

Source: Legit.ng