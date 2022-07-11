Rabiu Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate has revealed what he would do if he finds out he won't become Nigeria's next president

In an interview granted on Sunday night, the presidential hopeful disclosed he would support and recommend Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the APC confirmed the nomination of Borno Central Senator, Kashim Shetima, as his running mate for the 2023 election

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso has said he will support his counterpart from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, if he perceives he cannot win, Vanguard reports.

Kwankwaso made this known in an interview on Arise TV on Sunday night, July 10.

Rabiu Kwankwaso speaks on Bola Tinubu's choice of running mate. Photo credit: @MuhdAMagaji

Source: Twitter

Former Kano governor spoke following Tinubu’s announcement of Sen Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

In the video, Kwankwaso noted:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"If I cannot get it, I will recommend Tinubu."

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Monday has said if he cannot win the presidency, he will recommend APC’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The video was shared by the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor of Lagos State on New Media, Jubril A. Gawat on his verified Twitter handle.

He tweeted:

"Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a Strategist, he is a good man, I've had reasons to sit down with him for uncountable number of times from 1992 till date. Ordinarily If I cannot get it, I can recommend him” - NNPP Presidential Candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso

Why Tinubu picked Shettima

Since the announcement of Tinubu's running mate who is also a Muslim, questions about Nigeria's multi-religious and multi-ethnic realities have started coming.

However, Tinubu says there is no cause for alarm, arguing that Shettima's competence is what is more important.

According to the APC presidential candidate, competence in governance should be placed above religious sentiments.

2023: Muslim-Muslim ticket a great insult to Nigerians, says Middle Belt youths

Following the nomination of former Borno governor, Kashim Shettima as the running mate to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming polls, the forum of Middle Belts Youths have described his choice as a slap to the north and an insult to Nigerians.

President of the forum, Terrence Kuanum in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, July 11 stated that the youths received with sadness and utter disappointment the decision of the Tinubu to pick another Muslim as his running mate.

Part of the statement read:

“Sad enough, the party which is known for making unforced errors had in the build-up to the blunder of settling for a Muslim-Muslim ticket, called the bluff of Christians and other ethnic minorities, not just from the north, but the entire country.”

Source: Legit.ng