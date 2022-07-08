Political campaigns are efforts by political actors that seek to influence the decision-making process of citizens

In developing democracies like that of Nigeria, such political campaigns often come with gifts either in cash or in kind

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, an APC campaign team has decided to change its strategy by offering phones to potential voters

FCT, Abuja - Photos of a customized mobile phone with photos of Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) logo have surfaced on social media ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Pictures and videos of the phone have been shared on Twitter by many Nigerians.

It is not clear if the branded phone gift was endorsed by Tinubu himself. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Beneath the screen of the phone is the words 'Vote Bola Tinubu 2023' while at the back, a colourful logo of the APC is visible.

When switched on, the phone user is first 'greeted' with Tinubu's picture, followed by some words which say:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Democracy is based upon the conviction that there are extraordinary possibilities in ordinary people.

The phone also uses two sim cards.

The idea of a sharing a phone before elections in Nigeria is a new phenomenon as in the past, what was shared for potential voters are mostly food items.

Nigerians react to Tinubu customized phone

As usual, Nigerians have started reacting to the photos and videos of the customized phones.

Osaretin Victor Asemota wrote:

“This is actually brilliant! Lasts longer than food.”

Dami Elebe wrote:

“Imagine if this phone doesn't last a year after voting. Or you will have to sell it to buy food but vote Tinubu no be brand.”

Tony Bonanza wrote:

“Tinubu will share phones, Atiku will share rice and beans but Peter Obi will share solutions to Nigeria's problems.”

Emeka King wrote:

“Even the phone is not even a smartphone to show you that Tinubu is not in the 21st century. Tinubu has already detached from reality.”

Angry reactions as Dapo Abiodun visits Bola Tinubu in France

Meanwhile, Ogun state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun received a lot of backlash on social media after he posted a photo of himself visiting Tinubu in France recently.

The governor said he spent quality time with the APC presidential candidate and that they rubbed minds on numerous issues.

Most of his followers who responded to the tweet were not impressed and reminded Abiodun of the challenges back home.

2023: Timi Frank urges INEC to disqualify Tinubu over certificate controversy

On his part, a former deputy national publicity secretary of the APC, Timi Frank, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to disqualify Tinubu from the 2023 general elections.

Frank also called on the ruling party to replace Tinubu if it hopes to be on the presidential ballot for 2023.

His demand followed the controversial educational qualification claims by the Lagos state ex-governor.

Source: Legit.ng