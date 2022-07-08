Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has said the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress Party (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has agreed to pick a Muslim Vice Presidential candidate.

There have been concerns about the Muslim-Muslim ticket, with stakeholders and critics taking different positions on it.

During a gathering of about 100 clerics at the state Government House as part of activities to mark Eid El Kabir, Ganduje said Tinubu was advised to pick a Muslim running mate.

“We have advised him to pick a Muslim deputy and he has agreed. A Muslim-Muslim ticket is a reality. It is not something new in Nigeria,”

He also asked the clerics to pray for Tinubu to emerge as Nigeria’s president come 2023.

While urging them to offer prayers for his administration’s peace and progress, he, however, asked the clerics to also pray for his Deputy Governor, Yusuf Gawuna, who has emerged the APC governorship candidate for 2023 elections in Kano State.

Source: Legit.ng