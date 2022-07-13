A former governorship candidate of the Peoples DemocratIC Party (PDP), in Lagos state, Jimi Agba, has defected to the All Progresives Congress (APC).

In a statement sighted and shared on Facebook by Joe Igbokwe, a supporter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Agbaje on Wednesday, July 13, said he is now fully in support of the APC leader's presdiential bid.

As contained in the statement, Agbaje said it is time for him to add to his strength and support Tinubu ahead of 2023 on the platform of the ruling party.

The statement read:

"I'm fully back in APC to join our Southwest leaders as well as progressive Family and friends in Lagos State.

"The awalokan 2023 is a project that both young and old in all the nooks and crannies of the Southwest should be embraced.

"On this note, I sincerely join APC from the major opposition party (PDP) to add my strength...

"I believe It's time to support and also to appreciate Senator Asiwaju Bola Ahmed TINUBU as next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the forthcoming Presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC)."

Source: Legit.ng