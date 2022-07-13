Atiku Abubakar continues to get the support of various groups ahead of the 2023 presidential election

One of such groups is the Diamond Ladies in Politics, an influential socio-political group in the country

The group noted that Atiku is a considerate leader, who is passionate about inclusiveness of everyone in the society

FCT, Abuja - A socio-political group on the aegis of Diamond Ladies in Politics (DLP) has concluded plans to officially declare support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, ahead of 2023 general elections.

The group will also honour some prominent Nigerians who worked assiduously to ensure the emergence of the former vice president as the PDP presidential candidate.

Atiku has gotten the support of Diamond Ladies in Politics ahead of 2023. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Among the names listed to be honoured is Senator Dino Melaye, Chairman Paschal Oluchukwu Foundation, Ambassador Pascal Oluchchukwu, Ebonyi PDP governorship candidate, Chief Odii Ifeanyi, and Kogi central senatorial candidate, Barr. Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan.

Others are a former APC deputy national publicity secretary, Comrade Timi Frank, Hajiya Maryam Atiku, PDP national youth leader, Prince Mohammed Kadade Suleiman, Director General, Atiku 100%, Kazeem Tanimu, Director General, PDP ward 2, Hon. Ada Frederick Okwori and United States of America based professor of medicine, Prof. Emeka Umerah.

A statement released on Wednesday, July 13 by the Convener of the group, Princess Maimunat Wada, said the presidential candidate of the PDP has over the years:

Shown commitments to the unity of Nigeria, democratic principles and contributed immensely for the development of the country, hence the need to support his aspiration to govern Nigeria as the next President.

She further described Atiku Abubakar as:

“A considerate leader, who is passionate about inclusiveness of all faiths, women and youths and hate nepotism with passion.”

She expressed confidence that Atiku Abubakar's presidency will carry along young men and women, reset the country and ensure proper leadership recruitment and mentorship

The event slated for Saturday, July 30 in Abuja will have a United States of America based Professor of Medicine in Georgia, Prof. Emeka Umerah, deliver a keynote address on the topic "2023 General Elections and Misconceptions on the Candidacy of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar."

The statement further read:

“Diamond Ladies in politics is is an advocacy and socio-political organisation with members across the country aimed at ensuring women participation in politics, women empowerment and girl child education.

“We also canvass proper leadership recruitment, better governance, political sensitisation of citizens, the wellbeing of Nigerians in order to build a nation where peace and justice shall prevail.

“We decided to settle for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the next president because Nigeria needs a unifier now more than ever before. Atiku's principle of inclusiveness of different religions and tribe is a plus.”

2023: Atiku outperforms Peter Obi, Tinubu on positive ratio metrics

Meanwhile, a new study has revealed that Atiku has outperformed the two other major presidential candidates - Peter Obi of Labour Party and Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC - on positive ratio metrics on social media.

According to the report which adopted Artificial Intelligence tools to analyse 500,000 mentions of the candidates on both traditional and social media within a one-month period, it revealed that although Atiku got more positive sentiments from people than the duo of Tinubu and Obi.

This means that people who discussed the candidates said more positive things about Atiku Abubakar than they did for Obi and even expressed lesser positive sentiments about Tinubu.

7,000 youths set to join PDP, says PDP New Generation

In a related development, the PDP New Generation has revealed that 7,000 Nigerian youths are set to join the PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The group also revealed that it will commence a 5-day nationwide distribution exercise of PDP membership cards to the youths scattered all over the country.

This was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, July 2 by Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, the spokesman of the PDP New Generation.

