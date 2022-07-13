A new prediction says that Atiku Abubakar and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will lose the presidential election in 2023

The prediction was given on Tuesday, July 12, by Professor Pat Utomi, a a Nigerian political economist

Utomi claimd that Nigerians are tired of the inaction of the PDP and the APC and will vote for Peter Obi during the election

A popular political economist and former presidential candidate, Professor Pat Utomi, has made a woeful prediction for Asiwaju ABola Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Utomi who spoke with journalists on Tuesday, July 12, expressed certainty that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) will defeat Atiku and Tinubu, Vanguard reports.

Utomi said there is no hope for Atiku and Tinubu in 2023 (Photo: @atiku, @tsg2023)

According to Utomi, both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will lose the presidential poll due to their non-performance.

He added that time has come for Nigerians to take back and save their country.

Utomi said:

“Nigeria is at dead end. Nigeria is bankrupt technically. Nigeria cannot pay its debt. Nigerians need a change and that change is Peter Obi.”

Speaking on the structure of the LP compared to other political parties, he noted:

“Labour Party has a super structure, much better than the structures APC and the PDP have,” he said. The Labour Party is built around the labour movement and a college of civil society organisations.

“With the structure that we have, I am guaranteeing that on the election day, in every polling station in this country, there are at least 15 people who are standing up for the third force to support the Labour party candidate."

