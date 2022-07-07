An array of notable members of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have switched allegiance to Labour Party

This is the current development within the political scene in Abia state, southeast Nigeria

However, this development also means that the presidential bid of Peter Obi under the umbrella of the Labour Party has taken a positive turn

Emerging reports have confirmed a series of mass defections with the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia state, the Guardian newspaper reported.

This latest development was made known by the Labour Party chairman in Abia state, Mr Ceekay Igara, on Wednesday, July 6.

Peter Obi poses with the certificate of return as the presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party. Photo: Labour Party

Source: Twitter

As gathered by Legit.ng, some notable names who are serving lawmakers at the lower chamber of the national assembly also cross-carpeted to the Labour Party (LP).

Some of those lawmakers include Darlington Nwokocha and Ginger Onwusibe, who are serving members of the House of Representatives for Isiala Ngwa North/South and Isiala Ngwa North state Constituencies in the state House of Assembly, respectively.

Similarly, Dr Alex Otti, who joined the Labour Party (LP) from the APC emerged as the flag bearer of the party for the governorship election. Notably, Chief Obi Aguocha, joined LP from the PDP.

Others include Nwokocha, Onwusibe and Aguocha who are both LP candidates for Abia South Senatorial Zone seat, Isiala Ngwa North/South and Ikwuano/Umuahia House of Representatives seats, respectively, in the 2023 general elections, among others.

Labour Party promises political inclusion of new members

Meanwhile, the state chairman revealed that the party is geared toward ensuring a steady order within the party as well as giving room for more entrants and protecting their interests.

Igara appealed to residents of Abia to accept the Labour Party (LP), assuring them that the party is willing and ready to serve

He said:

“We want to ensure that our people do not continue to grow in underdevelopment; hence, our readiness to demonstrate what we preach.”

