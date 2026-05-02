A video has captured how Portable was about to give up during the second round of his fight with Carter Efe

In the recording, people were attending to him as he almost fell after drinking water, while more water was poured on his head

His behaviour has generated a series of reactions among fans, who made fun of him as they shared their observations about him

More videos from street pop singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable’s fight with Nigerian streamer Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, better known as Carter Efe, have surfaced online.

The two controversial celebrities engaged in a fight, with Portable losing to his opponent, Carter Efe.

Reactions as moment Zazu was drained during match with Carter Efe trends. Photo credit@carterefe/@portablebabey

Source: Instagram

In the video making the rounds, the singer was seen being attended to during the break after their second round. He was given water to drink, while those attending to him asked about his well-being due to his condition.

At some point after drinking water, he attempted to leave but fell back against the ring rope. Those around him quickly rushed to assist him and asked if he could continue with the boxing match.

Fans react to Portable’s exhaustion

Reacting, fans made fun of the singer, questioning what his babalawo was doing as Carter Efe reportedly won him.

Portable trends after boxing match with Carter Efe. Photo credit@portabelbaeby

Source: Instagram

They also recalled how Portable had bragged about winning the match and the demands he had made from the organisers of the boxing contest.

Some observers noted that he appeared ready to leave after realizing how exhausted he was and how Carter Efe had dominated him in the ring.

Recall that a few weeks ago, Tunde Perry spoke about plans they had for Portable if he had agreed to break Soso Soberekon’s Rolls-Royce. He stated that they intended to hold him accountable and ensure he paid for the damage to the car.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions trail Portable's viral video

Fans of the singer reacted to the video. They dragged Portable and said that instead of him screaming all over social media, they called him names over his utterance. Here are comments below:

@mond6903 shared:

"Portable babalawo pls comot for shrine first thing tomorrow morning."

@kingconcord_ wrote:

"Na here portable don dey wan run already."

@freedah_accessories shared:

"Yakubu manage. You will feel it. Make dem pour am water."

@ dreemz_interiors commented:

"Small strength wey you go take fight , you go use am take dey shout wahala wahala wahala."

@lyrics_vibez0 wrote:

"Portable manage! E go do like say you want to die buh you are not going anywhere. Is that clear."

@endurance stated:

"The song said it all. Make somebody pour am water na haba."

Portable's lover, Queen Dami, replies critics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Queen Dami took her haters to the gallows for criticising her love affair with Portable.

She made a video where he used her lover's diss track to reply to naysayers.

Queen Dami danced joyfully to the diss track and stated that there was no perfect situation in life.

Source: Legit.ng