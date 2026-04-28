Peter Obi is reportedly unhappy with the Ibadan declaration on a single presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 election

Obi's concerns arise over the omission of the zoning issue at the opposition summit in Ibadan

The former Anambra state governor has remained quiet post-summit, indicating his displeasure and exploring alternative political avenues

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The 2027 African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, is reportedly not impressed with the Ibadan declaration to present a single presidential candidate against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Ibadan declaration was made at the All Opposition Political Party Leaders summit, in the Oyo State capital, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

As reported by TheCable, insiders said Obi left the summit dissatisfied because of what was left unsaid.

Insiders said the long-standing principle of rotating power between the South and the North was not mentioned at the summit.

The summit skirted around the zoning issue, which Obi and many southern stakeholders believe every credible opposition must address.

The sources said the opposition’s plan for a “single candidate” without clarifying where that candidate should come from was a political compromise.

According to the sources, avoiding zoning was the real problem, and the silence was a smokescreen for disagreement.

They argued that without a clear stance on zoning, the talk of unity was just hot air.

“The summit ended politically as it was designed to. They did not achieve what they wanted. It ended without addressing the basic issue.”

“If they had gone further to say that the opposition would respect zoning, it would have been a different outcome. They only made a political statement for one candidate. The summit is as good as not achieving anything.”

The sources said the former Anambra state governor’s silence after the opposition summit tells of his displeasure with the outcome.

Obi has not commented publicly on the Ibadan Declaration after the communiqué was released at the end of the summit.

Unlike his usual practice, Obi’s X account has remained conspicuously quiet on the matter days after the event.

Insiders disclosed that Obi is already looking beyond the summit and keeping communication lines open with Kwankwaso.

The sources further stated that Obi is now sticking to his original political calculations and exploring his options pending the Supreme Court judgement on the ADC leadership.

Peter Obi holds closed-door meeting with Jonathan

Recall that Peter Obi met with former President Goodluck Jonathan in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to discuss the 2027 elections.

Some South East leaders joined the ADC 2027 presidential aspirant in a closed-door consultation on Nigeria's future.

The former Anambra state governor downplayed endorsement talk, focusing on strategic discussions with Jonathan.

Peter Obi, Kwankwaso rally Northern leaders against Atiku

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso may pursue a joint presidential ticket for the upcoming 2027 presidential election.

The two men's reported alliance focuses on securing northern support through a one-term power rotation deal.

A newly-formed pro-Obi-Kwankwaso group, 'OK Movement', aims to galvanise support amid Nigeria's lingering challenges.

Source: Legit.ng