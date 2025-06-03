An intelligent student, Okeke Chinedu Christian, has shattered the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) record that has stood since 2013, thanks to his 2025 result

The student took the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination and scored over 373 on aggregate

Achievers Educare Academy, where the student underwent UTME training, celebrated his outstanding result with wine

Okeke Chinedu Christian, a Nigerian student, has made history as far as the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is concerned after scoring 375 on aggregate.

This is because, since 2013, there has been no record in the public domain of anyone scoring higher than 375.

A student scores 375 in the 2025 UTME. Photo Credit: @achievers_academy1

Source: TikTok

Celebrating Chinedu's UTME feat, Achievers Educare Academy, an organisation where the student underwent lessons for the exam, shared his picture and tagged him as the "2025 Face of UTME Champion."

The academy staff popped a bottle of wine excitedly in celebration of Chinedu's feat, a video shared on the organisation's page showed.

"We did it!!! Highest 2025 Utme Score from Achievers Educare Academy," the academy's video was captioned.

Chinedu earlier won N10k for scoring 303

Legit.ng came across a video on the academy's TikTok page where Chinedu was rewarded with N10k for scoring 303 and emerging as the winner of the organisation's JAMB CBT training for the week.

In the clip, he stepped forward from a crowd of students to receive his prize and was all smiles as other candidates applauded him.

Netizens celebrated Chinedu over his stellar UTME performance.

A student scores over 374 in the 2025 UTME. Photo Credit: @achievers_academy1

Source: TikTok

View the post below:

Netizens celebrate UTME 2025 'top scorer'

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the student's impressive UTME score below:

angellize💙💙💙❤💜 said:

"Congrats."

Super Woman🌸 said:

"Congratulations."

young lamba peress 007 said:

"Congratulations."

More stories on the 2025 UTME below:

Boy who scored 372 in UTME trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 15-year-old boy who scored 372 in the 2025 UTME had shared with Legit.ng his study hacks.

While admitting that there were moments during his preparation when he realised that he was aiming for something extraordinary, the boy, who wants to study aerospace engineering at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), shared how he balanced his other hobbies and interests with his UTME preparation. He said:

"To balance academics with other interests or hobbies is not an easy task. First of all, I didn't install any games on my phone, and I made sure I had no time to watch football or watch movies. It is not because it is bad to do them, but because I knew that there is a right time set to do anything in life. Therefore, I organised my life this way to be able to focus on my studies."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng