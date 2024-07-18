JAMB has released the names of candidates who scored the highest marks in the 2024 UTME examination

JAMB says 13 candidates scored high marks to make the list of the most brilliant among the 1.9 million that took UTME

Also, the top three candidates, Olowu David, Alayande David and Orukpe Joel all scored the same marks, 367

Three candidates scored the same marks, and they were included in the 2024 JAMB top scorers' list.

The top scorers were named during the JAMB 2024 policy meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

The top 3 JAMB candidates scored 367 marks each. Photo credit: Getty Images/FatCamera and X/JAMB. Photo used for illustration only.

Altogether, there were 13 candidates on the top scorers list, but three of them stood out.

What made them different and interesting is that they scored the same mark, 367.

Here are the top three candidates in JAMB 2024:

1. Olowu David scored 367 marks in JAMB

Top on the list of highest scoring candidates in the 2024 JAMB UTME is Olowu David.

According to the list, Olowu scored 367 marks in the nationwide examination.

Olowu David's state is mentioned as Ogun.

2. Alayande David

The second candidate on the JAMB list of top performers is Alayande David.

Like Olowu David, Alayande also scored 367, and his state is mentioned as Oyo.

3. Orukpe Joel-367- Edo

The top of the list of top three JAMB candidates is Orukpe Joel-367.

Like the two candidates before him, Orukpe Joel-367 scored 367.

According to the list, Orukpe's state is Edo.

Deborah Tolu-Kolawole, a member of the Punch Editorial Board, shared on X the list of the 2024 JAMB UTME's highest-scoring candidates.

Reactions to list of JAMB top candidates for 2024

@Abdullahi_AAA said:

"I think we should have stated of residence or state of secondary school so that appropriate credit will be given to the state they had the education. And their state of origin will be taking glory for work not done."

@DRUGNUGGETS said:

"Congratulations to them. Education must be heavily invested in if Nigeria must talk in the comity of nations globally. No country can get better more than the state of it schools. Schools, when properly funded, provide an enabling environment that stimulates creativity."

@SanniAzeez19 said:

"I would prefer to know the state they say for the exam rather than their state of origin."

@BrotherDavid19 said:

"Wow. Edo and Akwa Ibom dominate the list of top UTME performers."

Student performs well in JAMB UTME, shares his scores

In a related story previously reported by Legit.ng, a student proudly shared his JAMB UTME results on social media, indicating that he did well.

The results showed that the student scored 75 in mathematics, 71 in Biology and 63 in the use of English.

The student, Akintayo Emmanuel Enioto, also got 62 in chemistry, making a total of 271 in aggregate.

