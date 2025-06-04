Doveland High School in Abuja celebrates the remarkable success of its students in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), with 15 students scoring 300 and above

The school's top scorer, Patrick Attah, achieved an impressive score of over 340, followed by Daniel Aderibigbe and Adeyemi Fikayo with scores of 324 and 323, respectively

On the school's Facebook page, the results and pictures of the top students were shared, with many congratulating the students

The 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination results for top students from Doveland High School, Abuja, were shared on social media.

Of all the students who wrote the exams organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in the school, 15 of them scored 300 and above.

The 2025 UTME top scorer of Doveland High School, Abuja, Patrick Attah, gets an impressive score of 344.

On the school's Facebook page, the results and pictures of the top 45 students were shared.

The 2025 UTME top scorer of Doveland High School, Abuja, Patrick Attah, got an impressive score of 344.

Following closely were Daniel Aderibigbe and Adeyemi Fikayo, with 324 and 323, respectively.

Abuja school hails top 2025 UTME performers

In a Facebook post, the school also celebrated its other students who performed well in the recently concluded 2025 UTME.

15 students of Doveland High School score 300 and above in the 2025 UTME. Photo: Doveland High School

From the information shared, 30 students of the school scored between 299 and 250.

The Facebook post read:

“It’s that time of the year again when we proudly celebrate the outstanding performance of our Year 12 students in the 2025 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Examination! Like every other year, Doveland students have once again raised the bar. Despite national reports revealing that over 75% of students nationwide scored below 200, our students not only surpassed this benchmark — they excelled remarkably!

“This incredible feat reflects the hard work, resilience, and academic excellence that Doveland High School stands for. To our shining stars — congratulations on this milestone! To our devoted teachers and supportive parents, thank you for your tireless efforts and belief in our students. At Doveland, we don’t just prepare students for exams — we prepare them for excellence in life.”

Praises for Abuja school’s top UTME scorers

Godwin Nyitse said:

"Congratulations To The Champions From Doveland High School, Abuja."

Abayomi Oluwatoyin said:

"I am so happy for all of you Doveland Stars and particularly thrilled to see my former Year 7 and 8 students, some actually from the primary school, shining. Congratulations to you all: Anna Wondi, Ocheche Attah, Suleiman Ahmad, Nwoye Chicago, Ameerah Abdullahi, Abdulrahaman & Abdul Nasir Bello, Adejare Adedokun, Joy Eze, Olotta Danielle, Dunamis Ochonu, Michelle & Michael Ilo, Milicent Olusan and many others. I'm really happy for you all and wish you success as you keep shining."

In related stories, a Nigerian student who first scored 184 in his 2025 UTME rose above 360 after rewriting the exam, while a student of Deeper Life High School scored 339 and shared his dream course at the University of Ilorin

Science student’s 2025 UTME resit score trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian student who first scored 148 in her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has risen to 360.

The girl's result was posted on X by Alex Onyia, an education advocate who actively took part in reviewing the JAMB 2025 results.

The improvement in the girl's score happened after she rewrote the examination due to an error admitted by JAMB.

