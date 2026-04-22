A recent Nigerian Law School graduate, Ivy‑Mary Adanna Eweputanna, has opened up about her experience in school

Ivy-Mary, who graduated with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.62 from UNN, also bagged a first class from the Nigerian Law School

In this insightful interview with Legit.ng, the 23-year-old shared her admission journey, her experience in school, and her study techniques

Ivy‑Mary Adanna Eweputanna received nationwide appraisal when she bagged another first class from the Nigerian Law School.

The intelligent 23-year-old from Imo State graduated from the Department of Law at the University of Nigeria with a 4.62 CGPA.

A double first-class law graduate shares her experience at UNN and Law School. Photo: Ivy-Mary Eweputanna

Source: TikTok

She speaks to Legit.ng about her UTME experience, why she chose law, her UNN and Law School experience, and her plans for the future.

Double first-class graduate shares why she chose law

Ivy-Mary, who posted her Law School result, shared how she chose to study law, despite being from a medically inclined family.

The lady told Legit.ng:

“Coming from a medically inclined family, one thing was certain when I began considering career paths—I knew I did not want to be a doctor. My reluctance stemmed not only from a lack of passion for medicine but also from a desire to carve out a different identity from the norm I had grown up around. Law, for me, was like a spark that arrived unexpectedly yet illuminated everything once it appeared.

“My interest in the field was strongly influenced by my aunt, whose remarkable success distinguished her from her peers. In 2015, the year I had to decide between science and arts, she graduated from law school with a first class.”

She spoke of her father’s outright support and shared the condition her mother gave her before she could study law.

Her words:

“My father was supportive from the start, encouraging me to pursue any career as long as I gave it my best. My mother, however, initially hoped I would follow in her footsteps as a doctor. It took time, but my unwavering commitment to law eventually convinced her. She signed the form permitting me to enter the arts stream, though with one condition—that I graduate from law school with a first class.”

She added that she wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) once and gained admission with a score of 277.

Ivy-Mary shares her experience at UNN

Ivy-Mary told Legit.ng about her experience in the university and the tips that helped her to excel.

Speaking about her early undergraduate days, she said:

“My experience at UNN has been both challenging and rewarding. From the outset, I was determined to excel academically, but my first‑year results were a sobering reminder that success requires more than ambition.

“Falling short of my first‑class goal with a GPA of 4.33 pushed me to reassess my approach. I became more intentional about my studies, engaged actively in lectures, and refined my discipline.

“That effort paid off when I achieved a perfect 5.0 GPA in my second‑year second semester—a rare feat at UNN. Since then, I have consistently maintained a first‑class CGPA.”

A double first-class law graduate shares how she excelled at UNN and Law School. Photo: Ivy-Mary Eweputanna

Source: TikTok

UNN first-class law graduate shares Law School experience

The UNN graduate spoke about her experience at the Nigerian Law School, where she was posted to the Lagos campus.

Ivy-Mary told Legit.ng:

“I graduated from the University of Nigeria in March 2024, and by April 2025 I had gained admission into the Nigerian Law School. I was posted to the Lagos Campus, which is widely regarded as one of the most vibrant and competitive campuses.

“During the intervening period between graduation and law school, I interned at a number of tier‑one law firms where I gained invaluable practical exposure, and I also participated in national competitions—emerging victorious in a couple of them.

“That season of growth not only sharpened my skills but also prepared me mentally and academically for the rigors of law school. The transition from UNN to Lagos Law School therefore felt like a natural progression into the next phase of my journey.”

Sharing how she prepared for Law school, the intelligent lady added:

“Even before resuming at the Nigerian Law School, I familiarized myself with the syllabus—not exhaustively, but enough to understand the scope. I asked countless questions, read widely, and studied the experiences of past students, both those who excelled and those who fell short, to gain a full picture of what success required.

“Once I resumed, I began reading in depth immediately, even before lectures commenced. I also started practicing multiple‑choice questions (MCQs) very early, which proved invaluable. As a sub‑group leader, I engaged actively with pre‑class tasks and discussions, and I made a conscious effort to surround myself with peers who shared similar goals. I participated in several reading groups, each with a distinct purpose—some focused on MCQs, others on revising the Rules of Professional Conduct daily, and others on tackling particularly challenging topics.”

Double first-class law graduate shares future goals

Ivy-Mary shared her future goals and her hope to take her career to international shores someday.

Her words:

“As a double first‑class law graduate, I see the future as a platform to make meaningful contributions to the legal profession and society at large. My academic achievements are not an end in themselves but a foundation upon which I intend to build a career defined by excellence, integrity, and impact. I am currently working at a tier‑one law firm, where I am committed to honing my skills and laying the groundwork for a distinguished career.”

When asked if she’s open to international activities, she added:

“Yes, I am open to international opportunities because the legal profession is increasingly global. Exposure to different legal systems can broaden perspective and enhance professional competence. However, my priority remains contributing meaningfully wherever I practice, including Nigeria.”

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng