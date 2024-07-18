Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has released the list of top scorers in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

The registrar of the board, Professor Is-haq Oloyede said three candidates scored the highest mark of 367

According to the list, 13 UTME candidates made the top ten scorers in the entrance examination into tertiary institution

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has released the list of the candidates with the highest score in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB Registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, made this known during a presentation at an ongoing admission policy meeting in Abuja on Thursday, July 18.

According to Premium Times, Oloyede said three candidates scored the highest mark of 367 out of the attainable score of 400.

A member, Editorial Board of Punc, Deborah Tolu-Kolawole, shared the list via her X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @DeborahToluwase

2024 UME top scorers and their scores

1.⁠ ⁠Olowu David – 367- Ondo state

2.⁠ ⁠⁠Alayande David- 367- Oyo state

3.⁠ ⁠⁠Orukpe Joel - 367- Edo state

4.⁠ ⁠⁠Emmanuel Jeremiah - 366- Akwa-Ibom

5.⁠ ⁠⁠Essiet Etini- 365 - Akwa-Ibom state

6.⁠ ⁠Ezenwoko Zara - 365 - Abia state

7.⁠ ⁠⁠Umoh Joshua-365 - Akwa-Ibom state

8.⁠ ⁠⁠Mamudu Abdulraham - 364- Edo state

9.⁠ ⁠⁠Adeleke Abdulbasit- 363- Kwara state

10.⁠ ⁠⁠Echem Victor- 363 - Rivers state

11.⁠ ⁠⁠Etute Emmanuel- 363- Edo state

12.⁠ ⁠⁠Jedidiah Chidiebube - 363- Imo state

13.⁠ ⁠⁠Adesanya Oluwatimilehin - 363-Ogun state

