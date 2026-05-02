A young man took to social media to react to the fight between Portable and Carter Efe

He explained in the comments section of the post why the singer lost the fight to the skit maker

The reason he gave in the comments section drew the attention of many other social media users

Just moments after Nigerian singer and record label owner, Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable, was defeated in a boxing match by Nigerian comedian and online streamer, popularly known as Carter Efe, a young man has explained why the singer lost.

A video showing the moment Carter Efe was announced as the winner in the celebrity boxing match made its way to social media, and this caught the attention of a young man.

Celebrity boxing: Man gives reason for Portable’s defeat to Carter Efe. Photo Source: Tiktok/betterdays021/ceodrzeh, Instagram/Carter Efe

Source: TikTok

Man explains why Carter Efe defeated Portable

While several individuals have voiced their thoughts about the match, one user in the comments section of the TikTok video explained why Portable lost the fight against Carter Efe.

Man explains why Portable lost to Carter Efe, sparks reactions online. Photo Source: Tiktok/betterdays021

Source: TikTok

The individual, @betterdays021, said in the comments section of the video:

“Carter used his height for advantage, Portable couldn’t land a single punch because of Carter’s height.”

Aside from this individual, several others also took to the comments section of the video posted by @adeboyeeditz to share their thoughts.

Reactions as Carter Efe defeats Portable

Brokensoul noted:

"Carter efe deal with portable in a portable way."

Paparazzi @&£! added:

"Omo am so happy for carter because mouth is too much for portable."

fineness@ stressed:

"Nah god run am. no B man. Just believe in yourself u can do it."

realremmy015 noted:

"Has for me if I have choose someone that will win from the begin I have faith he will won I suppose put money for it oo."

omobanoir2 wrote:

"Wwwwwwwwwwssssss🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰any one in Benin that wanna be friends."

oge shared:

"Jesus i just remember Carter background story….😭God is the lifter of mak."

Rarely_Xeen stressed:

"Make Una no worry, tomorrow morning portable go set camera tell una about how they fix the match."

BMG 🚀 boy noted:

"Gehgeh done wake up de arrange one video for portable."

Amira added:

"Portable loves carter very well see the way he's always hugging him Very romantic fighter."

Peniel clothing wrote:

"Carter thank you , we go fit drink water drop cup this time."

meekness added:

"Height means nothing when you knew boxing strategies and steps very well,therefore I swear they did business between themselves to makes Carter won."

@🩷Lor❤️Lor💍nyo's noted:

"This one nah slim machoo ooh. real definition of don't mind the body but mind the engine😆😆. Carter all the way."

ESTHER said:

"Portable think say na speed Darlington cater be."

SLIMBERRY🥹noted:

"I feel for potable too😞💔 he really tried his best too, can we just stop hating him."

Eniol@2457 shared:

"Caterefe really save us frm noise pollution."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that singer Portable has accused the organisers of the Chaos in the Ring event of cheating after losing his celebrity boxing match to Carter Efe.

Portable claimed that many of his punches were not counted and also complained that Carter Efe’s height and long reach gave him an unfair advantage during the fight held in Lagos.

Carter Efe defeats Portable in boxing match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that in a celebrity boxing match. Carter Efe won the fight in all rounds, while Portable struggled during the match.

After the fight, Carter Efe said he felt like a big international star and even changed his name to “Carter Mayweather.” Portable later said the organisers were not fair to him and also complained about the fight.

Source: Legit.ng