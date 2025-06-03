Trinitate International School in Port Harcourt has proudly flaunted the scores of its top-performing students in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

The school said it recorded a 100% success rate in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam despite the failures recorded across the country

The Port Harcourt school proudly displayed its top scorer's score, alongside those of 15 other students

A Port Harcourt-based school, Trinitate International School, has announced on Facebook that it had a 100% success rate in the 2025 UTME.

In a video posted via its page on Facebook, the school prided itself on its achievement and displayed the scores of its top-performing 16 students, who got 300 and above.

A Port Harcourt school says it recorded a 100% success rate in the 2025 UTME. Photo Credit: Trinitate International School Port-Harcourt

Source: TikTok

Port Harcourt school's UTME top performers

Out of the 59 candidates that the school registered for the UTME, 16 scored 300 and above, while others scored between 260 and 299.

Top on the list of impressive results from the school is a boy named Davies, who scored an aggregate of 300.

The school's statement about its students' performances in the 2025 UTME partly read:

"...Out of 59 candidates from Trinitate, 16 scored between 300 and 360, which is significantly higher than the national achievement of only 0.63% in this category. Additionally, most of our students scored between 260 and 299, surpassing the national achievement of just 3.76% in this range.

"While it may seem like boasting, we take pride in announcing that despite a national success rate of only 25% in the 2025 JAMB UTME, Trinitate International School achieved a remarkable 100% success rate, with all 59 of our students scoring above 200.

"As we celebrate this accomplishment, we invite you to join us in praising God and the Trinity!

"Congratulations to the Great Trinitate!"

A school in Port Harcourt says it had a 100% success rate in the UTME. Photo Credit: Trinitate International School Port-Harcourt

Source: Facebook

Port Harcourt's school's UTME performance celebrated

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the school's post below:

Irondi Goodluck Favour said:

"We are the best, We are Trinitate."

Okocha Queen said:

"Congratulations our superstars. Keep winning."

Chibuzor Ejiofor said:

"I love you Trinitate. You are doing well congrats."

Chinyere Okpubuluku said:

"Really impressive! 👏👏👏👏

"Congratulations dear scholars!"

Judith Ejims - Alikor said:

"Congratulations to you all. I believe in the academic excellence of your school."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an Imo school had released the UTME score of its top-performing student as well as those of seven others girls.

Akwa Ibom student trends over UTME score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Akwa Ibom school student had gone viral over his impressive score in the 2025 UTME.

A journalist in the state, claimed the boy's result shattered a 10-year-old JAMB record and is the second highest since 2013, but a 15-year-old boy who scored 372 still holds the highest result of the 2025 exam in the public domain.

The journalist added that the boy is the grandchild of the late Mr. John Asuquo Udo, a retired principal of a public secondary school in Akwa Ibom. The brilliant science student scored 98 in three subjects.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng