Portable has challenged Anthony Joshua to a fight, demanding a ₦1 billion purse to step into the ring with the former heavyweight champion

The singer lost his unbeaten celebrity boxing title after a unanimous decision defeat to Carter Efe in Lagos

Portable previously earned ₦40 million for the Carter Efe bout and had won earlier fights against Speed Darlington and Charles Okocha

Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has thrown out a surprising challenge to former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, just hours before suffering a clear defeat in his latest celebrity boxing outing.

The controversial singer made the statement before losing to Oderhowho Joseph Efe, aka Carter Efe at the “Chaos in the Ring 4” event in Lagos, a bout that ended his unbeaten run in celebrity boxing and shifted the conversation around his growing reputation in the sport.

Portable suffered his first defeat in celebrity boxing on Friday night to social media comedian Carter Efe. Photo credit: DAZN

Source: Twitter

Despite the setback, Portable insists his journey in the ring is far from over.

Carter Efe ends Portable’s unbeaten run

The fight took place at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, where Carter Efe delivered a controlled and composed performance across three rounds.

According to DAZN, all three judges scored the bout 27-30 in favour of Carter Efe, confirming a unanimous decision victory and ending Portable’s previous dominance in celebrity boxing.

Portable entered the ring with confidence, carrying wins over Charles Okocha and Speed Darlington. Those victories had built his image as an undefeated figure in the exhibition boxing space.

Before the fight, he had spoken boldly, saying:

“I will use you to collect my third belt. Charles Okocha was bigger than you, Speed Darlington was bigger than you, and I beat them. I will beat you now.”

But the fight played out differently. Carter Efe controlled the pace, stayed disciplined, and left the judges with no doubt.

Portable demands ₦1 billion for Joshua fight

Even before the defeat, Portable shifted attention toward a bigger target.

Portable has thrown down a bold challenge to heavyweight boxing star Anthony Joshua, declaring he is ready to step into the ring with him for a ₦1 billion purse. Photo credit: Nigeria Eye

Source: Twitter

During a media event ahead of the fight, the singer publicly called out Anthony Joshua, stating that he is ready to step into the ring with the former world champion if the financial terms are right.

According to ESPN Africa, Portable said he would only accept the fight if promoters offer him a ₦1 billion purse, positioning himself as a major attraction in the celebrity boxing space despite his recent setback.

Portable also revealed details about his earnings from the Carter Efe fight, stating that he received ₦40 million for the bout.

He added that additional bonuses, including ₦100 million and a car from supporters, were promised if he had won.

Portable ready to rebuild his boxing image

Before the loss to Carter Efe, Portable had built a reputation in celebrity boxing with back-to-back wins over public figures in exhibition bouts.

His aggressive style, confidence, and pre-fight talk had made him one of the most talked-about personalities in the crossover boxing scene.

Now, after his first defeat, attention has shifted to how he responds.

The challenge to Anthony Joshua adds a new layer to the conversation, but it also raises questions about whether he is looking to bounce back quickly or simply keeping his name in the spotlight.

How much will Carter Efe earn

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe earned ₦50 million from the fight against Portable, adding a serious payday to his growing profile in entertainment.

The fight, staged at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos as part of the “Chaos in the Ring 4” event, delivered exactly what it promised. Noise, drama, and a clear winner.

Source: Legit.ng