A University of Ibadan student who bagged a First Class Honours in Nursing Science has celebrated her induction online

The young lady shared that her five-year nursing journey at the premier university eventually stretched into seven years

She displayed her professional portraits and shared her new titles as a Registered Nurse and Midwife after the ceremony

A brilliant Nigerian lady, Obisesan A.E, has taken to social media to celebrate her graduation and induction into the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

The graduate, who finished with First Class Honours from the University of Ibadan (UI), revealed that her academic journey was longer than expected.

Seven-year academic journey

According to her post on X, the journey, which was originally designed as a five-year course began in 2019 but took seven years to complete.

Obisesan shared her joy after the April 29 ceremony, noting that despite the delays, she had finally achieved her goal.

The UI graduate displayed her professional portraits wearing her nursing scrubs while listing her new academic and professional qualifications.

She identified herself as Obisesan A.E, RN, RM, CFP, BNSc. (UI), marking her status as a Registered Nurse and Midwife with a degree from the University of Ibadan.

See her X post below:

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the nurse's post below:

MaryRoseMalomo said:

"Congratulationssw"

AbdulAzeezAded3 commented:

"Congratulations Dr"

EbikemeJay wrote:

"Congratulations sweetheart"

Stanley2058711 said:

"Greater heights Adedayo. More wins"

DasoDaniel reacted:

"Congratulations RN Obisesan"

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng