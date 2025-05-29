A Nigerian mathematics teacher who retook the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has excitedly made his result public

The secondary school teacher displayed his first UTME result, which was released in April, showing he got 317 on aggregate

When he rewrote the examination, he achieved a higher aggregate than the first one, earning him people's praise

Ejikeme Nkemdirim David, a mathematics teacher in a primary and secondary school, has displayed his new UTME result on TikTok.

David, who tagged himself the youngest teacher due to his age, delighted in his resit performance and shared a video where he danced in an empty classroom.

"Finally doing this dance because I scored 327 in my JAMB and my students aren't in class," he wrote.

Teacher's 2025 UTME resit result

From the result displayed on TikTok, teacher David had 327 on aggregate. He scored 68 in English, 88 in Mathematics, 92 in Physics, and 79 in Chemistry.

In the comment section, David disclosed that he is 17 and teaches JSS2 students Mathematics and SS2 students Physics in his school.

"Well am 17 but maths (Js2)and physics (SS2)," he wrote.

In the first UTME he wrote this year, David had 317 on aggregate, which translates to 63 in English, 92 in Mathematics, 90 in Physics, and 72 in Chemistry when broken down.

People react to mathematics teacher's UTME result

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the teacher's UTME result below:

🦋phoebe🦋 said:

"Them Dey do both phy and maths together??"

🌟Dàñ Dê Gréât🌟 said:

"You no dey smile."

Official_Princess said:

"Congratulations dear e no easy."

BLès Sîñg said:

"Congratulations boss m."

WOLF⁷ said:

"Congratulations 😂😂😂 youngest teacher congrats."

Annie keshie💕🥹😌 said:

"Omo congrats is not easy."

Rachie pearl 🌹🦋 said:

"Nah small remain I for type pupils not students thank God for comment section."

Little Queen😘💝 said:

"Youngest teacher ti bawo, I'm 16, and i'm senior class biology and physics teacher."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the biology teacher who rewrote the 2025 UTME had shared why he retook the examination.

Teacher displays his UTME resit result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a biology teacher who rewrote the 2025 UTME after scoring 159 in his first exam had displayed his new result online.

In a Facebook post, the teacher displayed his UTME resit result and opined that he must have scored higher in the previous one if he could pull this number in a resit that he was notified to take within 24 hours. He took pride in his earlier public outcry, saying it had helped save the younger students who wouldn't have said anything about their low scores.

"If I could get 282 under 24 hours notice to retake JAMB, then I must have scored higher in the previous one. I was very sure I couldn't score as low as 37 in Biology and 159 aggregate. "At least my agitation has helped to save the younger students who wouldn't have said anything. "Thank you Legit.ng..." his post partly read.

