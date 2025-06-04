Dr Terna Afella, a lecturer at Benue State University, has reacted to his son's stellar performance in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

The academic displayed his son's UTME result on social media and said he is very proud of the boy

His son, who attends New Covenant Christian College International in Makurdi, aced the exam, scoring 98 in Mathematics

Mver Caleb Terna-Afella, the son of a senior lecturer at Benue State University, has been celebrated on Facebook for his outstanding UTME performance.

The boy's dad, Dr Terna Afella, posted his son's result on Facebook, urging friends to celebrate with him.

Benue lecturer's son scores 98 in Mathematics. Photo Credit: New Covenant Christian College International

Source: Facebook

Benue lecturer's son's UTME result breakdown

The lecturer said his son scored 344 on aggregate and added that he is very proud of him. The man wrote:

"Please fiends, help me celebrate my son Mver Caleb Terna- Afella for scoring 344 in JAMB. A very big Congratulations to you son, I am very proud of you."

In another post, the Religion and Cultural Studies lecturer gave a breakdown of his son's UTME result. He wrote:

"TERNA-AFELLA CALEB ENG=73, MAT=98, PHY=88, CHE=85= 344 -Please friends, find the details of my boys JAMB result, congratulations Son."

A Benue state lecturer displays his son's UTME result. Photo Credit: Terna Afella, New Covenant Christian College International

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng observed that the lecturer's son was one of the 18 top-performing students celebrated by New Covenant Christian College International for scoring 300 and above in the 2025 UTME.

Netizens congratulated the lecturer on his son's UTME result.

Lecturer's son's UTME performance celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lecturer's post below:

Edwin Ianna Gmb said:

"WOW, I'm beyond thrilled for Mver! Scoring 344 in JAMB is no easy feat, congratulations to him!"

Terwase Judith said:

"Waoo, that's a big one, congratulations 🎊 the sky is ur starting point son."

Zaatonor Zaatonor said:

"Wao! Congratulations son. More if thus feat in your subsequent academic endeavours."

Joy Mlumun Gever said:

"Wow congratulations to you Son, you made Daddy proud."

Simon Ternenge Kave Ibiem said:

"Congratulations Caleb Mver on the brilliant performance. Another Professor in the making."

Sesugh Penda said:

"Congratulations my apprentice that year.

"Like father like son. Keep making Daddy proud."

Doofan Boikyaa said:

"Wow, that's great, congratulations my dear brother."

Aondoaver Ucho said:

"Oh wow, what a son. Congratulations to Mver and the entire family."

UTME result of pastor's son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UTME result of a pastor's son who was denied admission in 2024 had gone viral online.

Despite scoring 309 in 2024, the boy was not admitted, but he was not deterred by the setback and retook the exam in 2025. A lady who shared his result online declared it as the best she has seen so far in Kogi State and urged anyone with a better result to come forward with proof.

From the screenshot, the science student scored 70 in English, 92 in Mathematics, 92 in Physics, and 72 in Chemistry. People celebrated his performance in the UTME.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng