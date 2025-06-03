A student of Successfulville International Secondary School in Akwa Ibom has earned people's admiration and praise for his outstanding UTME performance

The 18-year-old student scored 98 in three of the subjects he sat for and got an impressive aggregate

A journalist from the state disclosed more about the boy, saying he is the grandchild of a retired principal of a public secondary school in Akwa Ibom

Eighteen-year-old Abasiakama Inyeneobong John, a student of Successfulville International Secondary School in Akwa Ibom, is trending on social media for scoring an aggregate of 371 marks in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

While Harrison Essien, a journalist in the state, claimed the boy's result shattered a 10-year-old JAMB record and is the second highest since 2013, a 15-year-old boy who scored 372 still holds the highest result of the 2025 exam in the public domain.

A student of Successfulville International Secondary School scores 371 in the 2025 UTME. Photo Credit: Harrison Essien, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Facebook

Boy scored 98 in 3 JAMB subjects

From the flyer of Abasiakama's result, which Harrison shared on Facebook, Legit.ng observed that the lad scored an impressive 98 in three subjects, namely Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics, and had 77 in English.

According to the journalist, Abasiakama is the grandchild of the late Mr. John Asuquo Udo, a retired principal of a public secondary school in Akwa Ibom.

He added that the boy wants to study Mechanical Engineering at the University of Port Harcourt.

An Akwa Ibom school student scores 371 in the 2025 UTME. Photo Credit: Harrison Essien, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Facebook

Harrison stated that academic excellence runs in the young adult's family and shared the UTME results of his siblings:

"...His elder sister, Edima Inyeneobong John who also sat for this year’s UTME, scored 362, just like his junior brother Abasietimfon Inyeneobong John got 358 in the 2024 examination..."

Akwa Ibom school's UTME top scorer celebrated

Legit.ng has compiled the comments of some people on the boy's UTME performance below:

Essienubong Moses Umo said:

"I give it to this school.

"It is a good school.

"My Nephew attended this school and had passed his Ssce and utme excellently."

Aniekan Emmanuel Okon said:

"Congratulations to the blessed family. God continue to protect and guide them."

Cletus Daniel said:

"Congratulations to my grandchild,

"Keep excelling dear, God be with you now and always."

Cecilia Etukudo said:

"Eti ayen ado mkpo uto.

"See how he brought the school to spotlight.

"Congratulations to him, his family, school and the whole state 🥰.

"If he doesn't mind a Private University, please let him know that the Mastercard Foundation is calling him for a full ride scholarship at Pan Atlantic University.

"Worthy to note, it is the best offer one can have here in Nigeria (well, except he has other offers abroad)."

Etimbuk Dicta Udom said:

"Why always English?

"This guy for score 390 if not for English."

EnyediEkaiko Prince Ikpe said:

"Wow!!

"This is awesome.

"Congratulations to him."

Peace Ukpe said:

"Wow, congratulations to the boy. Roman come and see so you will make mummy proud always."

UTME top scorer of Imo school celebrated

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the highest scorer of an Imo school in the 2025 UTME had been celebrated on social media.

The girl's result became public knowledge after the church that owns her school posted it online, along with the scores of seven other female students who did well in the nationwide examination.

The church delighted in the girl's performance and those of her colleagues, saying it was proud of them. She is followed by another girl, Ucheagwu Favour, who scored an aggregate of 294. The third highest result is that of Igwemadu Treasure, with an aggregate of 274.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng