Atiku Abubakar criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration for alleged broken promises and increased burdens on Nigerian workers

The former vice president labelled fuel subsidy removal as necessary but reckless and poorly executed by President Tinubu

Peter Obi highlighted the struggles of Nigerian workers and called for better prioritisation of their well-being

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - On Workers’ Day 2026, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar criticised President Bola Tinubu’s administration, saying its promises have been broken and hopes dashed.

Atiku argued that Nigerian workers are increasingly burdened under the current government, noting that those promised renewed hope have instead “received renewed hardship.”

On Workers’ Day 2026, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi issue separate statements on the state of Nigerian workers and the economy. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Atiku slams Tinubu's govt

Reflecting on the 2023 fuel subsidy removal, Atiku described it as a necessary step, but said it was implemented “recklessly.”

Atiku said:

"The subsidy had become a fiscal haemorrhage that enriched cabal middlemen while denying the government of the resources needed for development. Its removal was necessary and overdue. But the manner in which the Tinubu administration executed this policy was irresponsible and callous.

"On the day of inauguration, with no preparation, no safety nets, no cushioning mechanisms, and no transition plan for ordinary Nigerians, the President announced the end of the subsidy. The price of fuel skyrocketed. Transportation costs doubled and tripled overnight. The cost of food and basic goods hit the roof. The Nigerian worker, who was already struggling to survive on a salary eroded by years of inflation, was suddenly confronted with a cost of living that made mere survival feel like a luxury."

Atiku suggested that the Tinubu administration has handled the situation irresponsibly, arguing that Nigerian leaders ought to have spent the preceding months adequately preparing citizens for the transition.

Atiku’s full statement can be read in the X post below:

Obi calls workers’ plight “deeply painful”

On his part, Obi saluted Nigerian workers, but said it is “deeply painful” that those who wake up daily to teach, heal, build, farm, produce, transport, protect, and serve the country are still denied the dignity and fair reward their labour deserves.

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate criticised the government, arguing that the minimum wage can no longer guarantee even a modest standard of living, as inflation, rising food prices, transport costs, and wider economic hardship continue to erode the value of honest work. He, therefore, challenged the Tinubu administration to place greater priority on the well-being of the country’s workforce.

Peter Obi questions President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies, highlighting concerns over inflation, rising costs, and workers’ welfare. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Obi’s full statement can be read in the X post below:

Messrs Atiku and Obi are members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition and are poised to square off in the party’s presidential primaries later in 2026.

Read more on Workers' Day 2026:

FG declares Workers' Day 2026 holiday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government declared Friday, May 1, 2026, a public holiday to commemorate this year’s International Workers’ Day.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, made the announcement on behalf of the government, congratulating Nigerian workers on the occasion.

Source: Legit.ng