Mary Elizabeth Sumner Convent, Akokwa, a secondary school in Imo State, has made public the results of its top performers in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

A brilliant girl, identified as Ukachukwu Somtochukwu, led the pack with an outstanding aggregate score of 347

The school hailed the eight girls who scored the highest in the 2025 exam conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), stating that it was proud of them

The 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results of top students of Mary Elizabeth Sumner Convent, Akokwa, in Imo have been celebrated on social media.

Anglican Diocese of Ideato, a church that owns the school, shared the pictures of eight girls who had the highest aggregate scores in the 2025 exam conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) along with their various scores.

"Our Girls Did marvelously well..We are proud of them," a statement on the church's Facebook handle read.

A girl named Ukachukwu Somtochukwu had the overall highest in the school, with an aggregate of 347.

She is followed by another girl, Ucheagwu Favour, who scored an aggregate of 294. The third highest result is that of Igwemadu Treasure, with an aggregate of 274.

Internet users joined the church in celebrating the girls.

People celebrate Imo school students

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the female students' UTME performances below:

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a 15-year-old boy who broke a UTME record that had stood for 11 years shared his study secrets.

Lagos school hails its UTME top scorers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a school in Lagos state had praised its top scorers in the 2025 UTME.

The school proudly displayed images of the students along with their scores on Facebook. The highest scorer, Adejumobi Toluwalase, got an impressive score of 370 in the exam. From the photos shared, 46 students of the school scored between 300 and 240. The school noted that some of the students were rescheduled to write their UTME examinations and had still performed well.

“Celebrating Excellence: Peaklane College International's JAMB 2025 Achievers. We're over the moon to share the CONTINUED EXCELLENCE of our students in the 2025 JAMB examination! More Exceptional Results. Our students who were rescheduled to write the exam have done it AGAIN! With their hard work and dedication, they've achieved EVEN MORE EXCEPTIONAL SCORES!" a part of the school's post read.

