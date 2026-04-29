A UNIBEN graduate shared her emotional journey after being inducted into the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria

The young lady revealed that she originally wanted to study pharmacy but ended up in nursing as a last option

She mentioned that she faced severe mental and financial depression during her 200-level and 500-level days

A graduate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Akhalu Omosefe, has shared a moving testimony following her induction into the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN).

Omosefe, who posts on TikTok with the handle @nursetamol, posted professional photos to mark the milestone on April 29, 2026.

A UNIBEN student who wanted to study pharmacy bags nursing degree, shares story. Photo: @nurcetamol

Source: TikTok

Nursing was not my passion

In her viral post, Omosefe stated that nursing was not her first choice and that she only considered it after her dream of studying pharmacy did not work out.

In her words:

"I didn't choose nursing out of passion. I chose it because Pharmacy didn't work out and honestly nursing was more like the last option. But looking back now, I can tell you for free that it wasn’t a backup plan. It was obviously orchestrated by God Almighty".

Overcoming mental and financial depression

The new nurse opened up about the heavy struggles she faced while in school, noting that she nearly gave up on several occasions due to hardship.

Omosefe stated:

"There were days I didn’t feel like my self anymore, i was literally drowning both Mentally, Socially, Physically, Emotionally and the worst Financially. I was partially depressed. I cried most times especially in my 200Level and 500Level days".

See her TikTok post below:

Nigerians react to nurse's testimony

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the nurse's post below:

burberry971_3 said:

"I’m super happy for us we did it"

eghosaaa🇳🇬 said:

"congratulations Nurse Omo"

hadeysuwa said:

"congrats omosefe"

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng