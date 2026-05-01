China introduces a zero-tariff policy benefiting Nigeria and 52 African countries, boosting trade relations

Eligible goods from Africa will enjoy duty-free access to China's market until April 2028

South Africa's apple shipment marks the first success under the new trade initiative

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria and 52 other African countries are set to benefit from China’s new zero-tariff treatment on imports, a major trade policy expected to boost exports and strengthen economic ties between Africa and Asia.

The policy officially takes effect on Friday and will remain in place until April 30, 2028, granting eligible African nations duty-free access to the Chinese market for their exports.

Chinese government begins zero-tariff on goods from Nigeria, other African countries. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Twitter

China said the initiative is aimed at helping African countries increase the export of quality products while improving broader trade cooperation under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) framework.

What the zero-tariff policy means

Under the new arrangement, imports from 53 African countries that maintain diplomatic relations with China will enjoy full zero-tariff treatment.

This means eligible goods entering China from these countries will no longer attract import duties, making African exports more competitive and attractive in the Chinese market.

Beyond tariff removal, the policy will also cover easier market access, simplified inspection and quarantine procedures, customs clearance improvements, and stronger support for technical training and skills development.

The Chinese government believes the move will significantly boost trade in goods and help African businesses gain stronger access to one of the world’s largest consumer markets.

Nigeria included in the beneficiary list

Nigeria is among the countries expected to benefit from the initiative, especially as the nation continues to seek stronger non-oil exports and improved trade opportunities.

Crude oil, metallic ores, and other raw materials have traditionally dominated Africa’s exports to China. However, the new policy is expected to encourage more value-added exports, including agricultural produce, manufactured goods, and processed products.

China first announced plans for the full implementation of the zero-tariff scheme on June 13, 2025, under the Changsha Declaration.

The declaration was designed to deepen economic cooperation and strengthen long-term development partnerships between China and African nations.

China backs AU agenda 2063

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the country will work closely with African nations to support the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which focuses on modernisation, industrial growth, and sustainable development across the continent.

The ministry said the policy reflects China’s commitment to helping Africa build stronger economies while expanding bilateral trade and investment opportunities, TheCable said in a report.

Chinese Foreign Minister Yi had earlier stated in March that the zero-tariff treatment forms part of China’s broader strategy to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties with Africa.

South Africa Records first beneficiary shipment

The first shipment to benefit from the expanded policy has already been recorded.

According to Chinese authorities, 24 tonnes of apples from South Africa successfully cleared customs in Shenzhen on Friday under the new arrangement.

Nigerian businesses to enjoy zero tariffs on imported products. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The successful shipment signals the official operational start of the policy and highlights the immediate opportunities available for African exporters.

For Nigeria, the development presents a major opportunity to expand exports beyond crude oil and tap into stronger trade access with China’s massive market.

FG releases import prohibition list

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian government has updated its list of items not allowed to be imported into the country, with cement, soaps, fertiliser and 14 other goods and products on the list.

The development was announced in a circular issued by the former Ministry of Finance and signed by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, following presidential approval of the 2026 fiscal policy measures.

The document, which was quoted in Punch, stated that the revised measures became effective from April 1, 2026, under the ECOWAS Common External Tariff guidelines.

Source: Legit.ng