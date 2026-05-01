Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has sacked Chief Okosughe Eseimokumo, the paramount ruler of embattled Ogboinbiri Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, over the violence where one person has reportedly died, and houses were set ablaze.

Governor Diri, while speaking at the April 2026 Praise Night inside the King of Glory Chapel at the government house in Yenagoa, the state capital, on Thursday evening, April 30, ordered that the council of chiefs should be immediately dissolved, as well as its community development committee (CDC) and all youth organisations.

Governor Douye Diri sacks Ogboinbiri Community, paramount ruler Photo Credit: @govdouyediri

Source: Twitter

The governor's statement, "the paramount ruler of Ogboinbiri is hereby sacked,” stunned the congregation during the programme.

He further explained that the government was yet to recognise the paramount ruler and that his administration was waiting for peace to be restored before recognising him. He expressed concern that the traditional ruler "cannot hold that community together." He further stressed that the people and government "must say no to the evil acts in Ogboinbiri.”

The dismissal of the paramount ruler came after the violent incident that led to the loss of a life and triggered arson attacks on Tuesday, April 28. It led to the state declaration of dusk-to-dawn curfew in the oil-producing community.

Governor Diri then directed his deputy, Peter Akpe and commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Thompson Amule, to constitute an interim governing committee in the community. The committee would be in charge of the affairs of the Ogboinbiri community until the restoration of peace and security in the area.

The governor then charged the state commissioner of police to ensure the arrest of all culprits who were involved in the recent violence. He stressed that justice must be served. He added that he had been patient with the community because the violence had been going on for about two to three years.

He lamented that he had set up different committees and extended an invitation to traditional rulers and youths to his office, but "recently, there was killing and burning of houses,” the governor noted.

Diri added that he is being frustrated over the consistent clashes in the oil-rich community and lamented that the people were fighting over what he described as "peanuts", compared to the large revenues that oil companies are getting from their land.

He then gave an update about his administration's 60-megawatt gas turbine project, adding that technical experts are almost done with the power plant. He urged the people to be patient with the government.

Source: Legit.ng