A Nigerian man has shared the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result of his Guidance Course student

According to the proud mentor, the young student had first scored 152 in the examination but achieved a higher score after rewriting

Social media users who came across the post on Facebook did not hesitate to congratulate the brilliant student on his result

A brilliant Nigerian student's academic achievement has earned him massive accolades on social media.

The student, who had initially scored 152 in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, achieved a score of 319 after re-taking the exam.

Student gets 319 in 2025 UTME

The news was shared on Facebook by James Williams, also known as Kamnanya Gabriel, who served as the student's mentor in a Guidance Course.

Williams expressed fulfilment over the student's improvement which was more than doubling his initial score.

From the screenshot of the result which was shared online, the student got English 65, Physics 93, Biology 70, Chemistry 91, which summed up to 319.

While sharing the post online, the happy mentor appreciated the student for trying his best to score over 300 in the examination.

He said:

"𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟓𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟑𝟏𝟗!!!!!JAMB exam results are out. Victor, my UTME Guidance Course student just got 319! He was given 152 the first time. Bruhhh, that more than double the initial score!!! JAMB, pleaseee don't let the excellent cry againnnnnn!Congratulations, Victor! I know it was delayed. I know the wait was traumatic. But excellence can't be sustainably denied. Welcome to the 300+ family!"

Reactions trail 2025 UTME candidate's result

Facebook users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Nene Ette Agba wrote:

"My daughter's underage UTME result has been released too. She will be 16yrs by December and I am so happy."

Deborah IJ reacted:

"Yes oooo don't let d excellent cry( key word) my son got 310. Congratulations to them."

Mercy Chijioke Ogbonnaya reacted:

"Woah!!! Thank God for a second chance."

Angela Friday Idongesit said:

"Congratulations."

Say Mazcoj added:

"Wow, congratulations."

@Mosunmola said:

"I won't not resit for jamb again by God's grace. Dis wil be the last by God's mercy and I will gain admission dis year for my course. Lord pls."

@benevolence said:

"The God that did the first one Won't allow me to struggle for the second because he's the beginning and the ending, and he doesn't stop half way."

@official o j said:

"God please help me with a good result that I can use to get admission."

@seyifa added:

"The devil has no choice but to submit cause I must pass my jamb and this is my last exam I will get admitted in the school of my choice and course of my choice in Jesus name amen."

Nigerian girl's JAMB result surfaces online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother came online to talk about her daughter's performance in the just-concluded UTME.

The mother said her daughter was confident that she would do well, as she boasted she would score nothing less than 330.

