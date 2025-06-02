A school teacher has rewarded 25 students of the Holy Rosary College, Enugu, by refunding the cost of their JAMB forms after they scored above 300 in the 2025 UTME

Before the commencement of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), the teacher had challenged the girls to score above 299 and get a refund of their JAMB forms

The all-girls school has reacted to the teacher's inspiring gesture to its students following their outstanding UTME performances

Buchi Sirdoc Makuo, a school teacher, has redeemed his pledge by refunding the cost of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations of 25 students of Holy Rosary College, Enugu, who scored 300 and above in the 2025 UTME.

Buchi had earlier challenged the students at the all-girls school that he would personally refund the cost of the JAMB registration of anyone who scored 300 or more, and 25 girls did so.

A teacher refunds the cost of the JAMB forms for 25 girls of a school in Enugu.

Teacher pays N187,500 for girls' JAMB forms

True to his words, the teacher paid N187,500, which is N7,500 (the cost of a JAMB form) multiplied by 25 students.

The highest-performing student of the lot is Onah Divine-Favour, who scored an aggregate of 343 in the exam.

Reacting to the teacher's gesture, the school, via its Facebook page, commended him for his encouragement, generosity and belief in the girls.

The school prayed that God would bless and replenish the teacher abundantly. The school wrote:

"A Promise Made. A Promise Kept.

"During his time with us in the Chemistry Department, Comrade Buchi Sirdoc Makuo threw out a bold challenge to our girls:

"Score 300 or above in your UTME, and I’ll personally refund the cost of your 2025 JAMB form."

"At the time, many thought it was just talk — until the results came in.

"He kept his word, just as he promised.

"Thank you, sir, for your encouragement, your generosity, and for believing in our girls.

"May God continue to bless and replenish you abundantly."

A teacher refunds the cost of the JAMB forms for 25 schoolgirls.

People commend teacher for his kind gesture

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the teacher's gesture below:

Nwafor Kelvin said:

"In short your benevolence exposition in compliance is indeed beyond imagination, pls may god reward you handsomely ok.

"REMAIN BLESS !!cos u are already blessed."

Aruoture Theresa said:

"Thank you so much sir for your generous wishes 🙏 may God continue to prosper you and your family and business 🙏 in Jesus mighty name Amen 🙏."

Ezugwu C Emmanuel said:

"As I dey see this girls results na so shame dey catch me with my 196 🤦😂😢.

"Jamb happened to me aswear."

Ogechi Ayogueke Ekoh said:

"Wow! I can remember my daughter telling me such, thanks a lot Sirdoc, may you never lack anything good 🙏."

Solomon Onuche said:

"Hmm everything na lucky what will now happen to student that score 299."

Doris Otti said:

"May God Almighty bless and replenish your pocket Sir."

Perpetua Ubah said:

"May God continue to bless you sir and may you never lack. More promotions."

Chisaraokwu Ibeugwu said:

"Thanks for keeping to your words. God will replenish your pocket 🙏."

