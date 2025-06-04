Top students from the Livingstone College of Arts and Science in Ibadan shine in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

Otobo Augustine scored an outstanding score above 350 in the exam, leading the school's results, followed by Morolani Femi with 309 and Adeyeoluwa Toga with 302

The school celebrated its top performers on its Facebook page, sharing photos of the top six students, including three who scored between 299 and 250

The 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination results for top students from Livingstone College of Arts and Science in Ibadan, Oyo state, were shared on social media.

Of all the students who wrote the exams organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in the school, three of them scored 300 and above.

The 2025 UTME top scorer of Livingstone College of Arts and Science, Otobo Augustine, got an impressive score of 353. Photo: Livingstone College of Arts and Science

On the school’s Facebook page, the results and pictures of the top six students were shared, sparking praises from netizens who came across the post online.

The 2025 UTME top scorer of Livingstone College of Arts and Science, Otobo Augustine, got an impressive score of 353.

He scored 75 in English, 98 in Physics, 94 in Maths, and 85 in Chemistry

Following closely were Morolani Femi and Adeyeoluwa Toga, with 309 and 302, respectively.

A secondary school in Ibadan celebrates their top scorers in the 2025 UTME, as three students scored above 300. Photo: Livingstone College of Arts and Science

Ibadan school hails top 2025 UTME performers

In a Facebook post, the school also celebrated its other students who performed well in the recently concluded 2025 UTME.

From the information shared, three students of the school scored between 299 and 250..

Their photos were captioned:

“The Champions.”

Praises for Ibadan school’s top UTME scorers

Facebook users who came across the post celebrated the students and hailed the school for their impressive achievements.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Omoladeorimi Esty Ayaoba said:

"Up livingstone. Up school. Congratulations."

Ope Olorunyomin said:

"Congratulations. Up school up livingstone."

Adedoyin Bolanle said:

"Great feat!!! Up School.....Up Livingstone!"

Raymond Adele said:

"Glory to Jesus. Congratulations."

Agbaje Come Home said:

"Great..........up maths."

]In related stories, a Nigerian student who first scored 184 in his 2025 UTME rose above 360 after rewriting the exam, while a student of Deeper Life High School scored 339 and shared his dream course at the University of Ilorin.

Victor Jonah Febuins, a science student at Deeper Life High School, Jalingo, Taraba state, chose Biomedical Engineering at the University of Ilorin as his first choice.

He shared the reason why he chose the course while registering for his examination organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB)/

Science student’s 2025 UTME resit score trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian student who first scored 148 in her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has risen to 360.

The intelligent girl's impressive result was posted on X by Alex Onyia, an education advocate who actively took part in reviewing the JAMB 2025 results amid errors.

The improvement in the girl's score happened after she rewrote the examination due to an error admitted by JAMB, causing over 370,000 to rewrite the 2025 UTME across different states.

